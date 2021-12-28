Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise

Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise0
But while that was technically true in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G a few weeks back, the One UI 4.0-flavored issues encountered by the two 2021 foldables made us a little less optimistic as far as last year's Z Fold 2 5G was concerned.
Yes, ladies and gents, the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is beating many Snapdragon 888 flagships from other brands to the stable Android 12 punch, and this time around, Samsung is reportedly going wide with its official One UI 4.0 rollout right off the bat rather than keeping it exclusive to South Korea.
Multiple European countries are already receiving Google's latest software treats as we write this, and if history is any indication, the over-the-air update could become a truly global affair in a mere matter of days. That is, of course, if no major bugs are discovered, which we strongly believe will be the case if Samsung was confident enough to get the ball rolling across the old continent.
That's merely scratching the surface of an insanely lengthy changelog, mind you, and more importantly for folks who couldn't afford this flexible powerhouse last year, the new update signals the imminent arrival of Android 12-based One UI 4 add-ons and enhancements on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as well as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families.