Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
After outdoing itself (yet again) with a blazing fast over-the-air Android 12 rollout for the Galaxy S21 trio roughly a month and a half ago, Samsung was naturally widely expected to hit its earliest update goals set across the world for a number of other popular devices.

But while that was technically true in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G a few weeks back, the One UI 4.0-flavored issues encountered by the two 2021 foldables made us a little less optimistic as far as last year's Z Fold 2 5G was concerned.

Although Samsung couldn't deliver any real-life Christmas miracles, the company's hardcore fans should still be more than pleased with the resumption of the Android 12 promotions for the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 series, as well as the Z Fold 2 update kick-off in time for the new year.

Yes, ladies and gents, the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is beating many Snapdragon 888 flagships from other brands to the stable Android 12 punch, and this time around, Samsung is reportedly going wide with its official One UI 4.0 rollout right off the bat rather than keeping it exclusive to South Korea.


Multiple European countries are already receiving Google's latest software treats as we write this, and if history is any indication, the over-the-air update could become a truly global affair in a mere matter of days. That is, of course, if no major bugs are discovered, which we strongly believe will be the case if Samsung was confident enough to get the ball rolling across the old continent.

Tipping the scales at close to 2.5GB, the hot new goodie pack contains everything from December 2021 security patches to a wide range of privacy enhancements, multiple Samsung Keyboard upgrades, a fresh widget design, expanded lock screen functionality, many important camera improvements, as well as Samsung Internet and Health tweaks.

That's merely scratching the surface of an insanely lengthy changelog, mind you, and more importantly for folks who couldn't afford this flexible powerhouse last year, the new update signals the imminent arrival of Android 12-based One UI 4 add-ons and enhancements on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as well as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs
Review
8.8
User reviews
9.0
$1800 Special BestBuy $1800 Special Samsung $1800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
