Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise









Although Samsung couldn't deliver any real-life Christmas miracles, the company's hardcore fans should still be more than pleased with the resumption of the Android 12 promotions for the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 series , as well as the Z Fold 2 update kick-off in time for the new year.













Multiple European countries are already receiving Google's latest software treats as we write this, and if history is any indication, the over-the-air update could become a truly global affair in a mere matter of days. That is, of course, if no major bugs are discovered, which we strongly believe will be the case if Samsung was confident enough to get the ball rolling across the old continent.





Tipping the scales at close to 2.5GB, the hot new goodie pack contains everything from December 2021 security patches to a wide range of privacy enhancements, multiple Samsung Keyboard upgrades, a fresh widget design, expanded lock screen functionality, many important camera improvements, as well as Samsung Internet and Health tweaks.





That's merely scratching the surface of an insanely lengthy changelog, mind you, and more importantly for folks who couldn't afford this flexible powerhouse last year, the new update signals the imminent arrival of Android 12-based One UI 4 add-ons and enhancements on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G , as well as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families.



