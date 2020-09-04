Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: a battle of Samsung foldables

The long-awaited and highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 2 is finally here! The sequel to last year’s foldable phone is ready to wow us, but how does it compare with other foldables, and especially, with Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Flip ? The Z Flip was released in February of this year and we are bound to wonder which foldable phone is better. So, let’s analyze them, shall we?









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip - Price









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Design









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Displays





What about the external displays, or as some might call them, the secondary displays?

The Z Fold 2 clearly wins over the Z Flip as its external 6.2 -inch display is gigantic, compared to the 1.1-inch small, tiny display of the Z Flip. Seriously, the 1.1-inch additional display on the Z Flip just urges you to open the phone to check that notification you just got.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Folding





Well, yeah, on both. It’s there because of the flexible display and for the moment cannot be avoided, but honestly, it is barely noticeable and you would get used to it pretty quickly.







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Cameras













Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Hardware and performance





The Z Fold 2 wins in this category with the newer and faster, almighty Snapdragon 865+ processor, while the standard Z Flip features last-year’s Snapdragon 855+. Although the 855+ is a bit older, it still gets the job done well enough. However, with the Z Fold 2’s fast 120Hz display refresh rate and the newer processor, one might perceive a faster and snappier performance on the Z Fold 2 overall.







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Software





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip ‒ Battery







