Here's when (almost) all of Samsung's devices are scheduled to receive Android 12





Of course, this is just the super-early beginning of a beautiful (and long) Android 12-based One UI 4.0 rollout for several dozen low, mid, and high-end handsets and tablets. And while it might seem impossible to round up every single Galaxy device eligible for an official OS promotion in the next few months, that's precisely what the company has done in markets like South Korea, Brazil, and Middle East.













Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G - December 2021

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G - December 2021 or January 2022

Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra - Between December 2021 and February 2022

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra - Between December 2021 and February 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2 - December 2021 or January 2022

Galaxy Z Flip 5G - December 2021

Galaxy Z Flip - January 2022

Galaxy Fold 5G - January 2022

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus - Between January and March 2022

Galaxy S20 FE - January or February 2022

Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G - Between January and March 2022

Galaxy A52s 5G - January or February 2022

Galaxy A42 5G - January 2022

Galaxy Quantum 2 - January 2022

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus - February 2022

Galaxy A72 - February 2022

Galaxy Note 10 Lite - February or March 2022

Galaxy A52 and A52 5G - February or March 2022

Galaxy S10 Lite - March 2022

Galaxy M62 - April 2022

Galaxy Tab S7 FE - April 2022

Galaxy A51 5G - April 2022

Galaxy A51 - April or May 2022

Galaxy A90 5G - April 2022

Galaxy Tab S6 - April or May 2022

Galaxy Jump - April 2022

Galaxy A Quantum - April 2022

Galaxy A71 5G - April 2022

Galaxy A71 - April or June 2022

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - May 2022

Galaxy Tab Active 3 - May 2022

Galaxy A32 - May or June 2022

Galaxy A31 - May or July 2022

Galaxy A12 - Between May and July 2022

Galaxy Buddy - May 2022

Galaxy Wide 5 - May 2022

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) - May or June 2022

Galaxy M52 5G - May 2022

Galaxy M31s - May 2022

Galaxy Xcover Pro - May or July 2022

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - June 2022

Galaxy M31 - June 2022

Galaxy M51 - June 2022

Galaxy M21s - June 2022

Galaxy A32 5G - May or June 2022

Galaxy M22 - June 2022

Galaxy A01 - June or July 2022

Galaxy M32 - June 2022

Galaxy A22 - June or July 2022

Galaxy M21 - June 2022

Galaxy A21s - July or August 2022

Galaxy Xcover 5 - July 2022

Galaxy M12 - July 2022

Galaxy A02s - July 2022

Galaxy A11 - July or August 2022

Galaxy A03s - July or August 2022

Galaxy A02 - July or August 2022



For the most part, it looks like Samsung plans to favor Korea over the Middle East and especially Brazil, but before getting overly excited in one region and overly disappointed in another, you should keep in mind that this entire timetable is provisional and subject to (a lot of) change.





If history is any indication, the company may well pull off a number of unexpectedly early updates around the world, possibly starting with a few special Android 12 deliveries by the end of the year. In other words, you should always prepare for the worst when running Android while hoping for the best when owning Samsung.





