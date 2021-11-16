Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Here's when (almost) all of Samsung's devices are scheduled to receive Android 12

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Here's when (almost) all of Samsung's devices are scheduled to receive Android 12
To the surprise of, well, absolutely nobody, Samsung has once again managed to beat all other Android device manufacturers to the punch by delivering the first global update(s) to the newest version of Google's OS for a non-Google phone (or three).

Of course, this is just the super-early beginning of a beautiful (and long) Android 12-based One UI 4.0 rollout for several dozen low, mid, and high-end handsets and tablets. And while it might seem impossible to round up every single Galaxy device eligible for an official OS promotion in the next few months, that's precisely what the company has done in markets like South Korea, Brazil, and Middle East.

Curiously enough, Samsung chose to delete its domestic Android 12 roadmap shortly after sending it to users of the Members app, which probably means said list was never intended to go public. Even more bizarrely, the same doesn't appear to be true in Brazil, where a similar schedule is still very much public after going up (and largely unnoticed) on the tech giant's regional Community webpage last week.

Unsurprisingly, there are many key differences to note between the three roadmaps (including the one meant for the Middle East region), but at the end of the day, here's when you should expect each and every eligible Samsung device to receive a stable Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 tweaks on top regardless of where you live:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G - December 2021
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G - December 2021 or January 2022
  • Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra - Between December 2021 and February 2022
  • Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra - Between December 2021 and February 2022
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 - December 2021 or January 2022
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G - December 2021
  • Galaxy Z Flip - January 2022
  • Galaxy Fold 5G - January 2022
  • Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus - Between January and March 2022
  • Galaxy S20 FE - January or February 2022
  • Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G - Between January and March 2022
  • Galaxy A52s 5G - January or February 2022
  • Galaxy A42 5G - January 2022
  • Galaxy Quantum 2 - January 2022
  • Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus - February 2022
  • Galaxy A72 - February 2022
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite - February or March 2022
  • Galaxy A52 and A52 5G - February or March 2022
  • Galaxy S10 Lite - March 2022
  • Galaxy M62 - April 2022
  • Galaxy Tab S7 FE - April 2022
  • Galaxy A51 5G - April 2022
  • Galaxy A51 - April or May 2022
  • Galaxy A90 5G - April 2022
  • Galaxy Tab S6 - April or May 2022
  • Galaxy Jump - April 2022
  • Galaxy A Quantum - April 2022
  • Galaxy A71 5G - April 2022
  • Galaxy A71 - April or June 2022
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - May 2022
  • Galaxy Tab Active 3 - May 2022
  • Galaxy A32 - May or June 2022
  • Galaxy A31 - May or July 2022
  • Galaxy A12 - Between May and July 2022
  • Galaxy Buddy - May 2022
  • Galaxy Wide 5 - May 2022
  • Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) - May or June 2022
  • Galaxy M52 5G - May 2022
  • Galaxy M31s - May 2022
  • Galaxy Xcover Pro - May or July 2022
  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - June 2022
  • Galaxy M31 - June 2022
  • Galaxy M51 - June 2022
  • Galaxy M21s - June 2022
  • Galaxy A32 5G - May or June 2022
  • Galaxy M22 - June 2022
  • Galaxy A01 - June or July 2022
  • Galaxy M32 - June 2022
  • Galaxy A22 - June or July 2022
  • Galaxy M21 - June 2022
  • Galaxy A21s - July or August 2022
  • Galaxy Xcover 5 - July 2022
  • Galaxy M12 - July 2022
  • Galaxy A02s - July 2022
  • Galaxy A11 - July or August 2022
  • Galaxy A03s - July or August 2022
  • Galaxy A02 - July or August 2022

For the most part, it looks like Samsung plans to favor Korea over the Middle East and especially Brazil, but before getting overly excited in one region and overly disappointed in another, you should keep in mind that this entire timetable is provisional and subject to (a lot of) change.

If history is any indication, the company may well pull off a number of unexpectedly early updates around the world, possibly starting with a few special Android 12 deliveries by the end of the year. In other words, you should always prepare for the worst when running Android while hoping for the best when owning Samsung.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless