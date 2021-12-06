Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
It appears Christmas is coming early for owners of Samsung's latest (and undoubtedly greatest) foldable devices, as both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are already receiving their official Android 12 updates with One UI 4.0 tweaks on top.

We're obviously talking about stable rollouts here, following closely after similar promotions for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, as well as public Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 betas kicked off more than a month ago. All of that makes today's news feel not very surprising, especially given Samsung's impressive track record in the software support department.

Still, the company's feat remains pretty remarkable, beating every other (non-Google) smartphone manufacturer to the Android 12 punch with not one and not two but three different devices (if we consider the S21 series as a single device). This year's foldable entries are also a lot earlier than their predecessors to make the jump to the newest OS build, which should only improve their already great mainstream appeal further.

Naturally, not all Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G units around the world are created equal and not all users are set to receive the OTA updates at the same time. Beta testers in a number of markets will likely be given priority, but judging from how fast things evolved for the aforementioned Galaxy S21 trio in recent weeks, it's safe to expect everyone to get an official invite to the Android 12 party by Christmas. Yes, even folks locked to any one of America's top three wireless service providers.


Once that's done, the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G could all follow suit by the end of the year as well, at least in select European and Asian markets and if Samsung's tentative plans pan out. 

Before the world's number one smartphone vendor manages to spread the love so incredibly wide, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G owners should be delighted to check out Samsung's roundup of the top One UI 4 enhancements and add-ons for the Galaxy S21 family.


All those goodies (and then some) will obviously be delivered to your foldable powerhouse too, although for the time being, Samsung hasn't published a Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3-dedicated piece detailing the two's specific changelog presumably including a number of foldable-exclusive new features and optimizations. Stay tuned for that, and in the meantime, keep manually checking your handset's "Software update" section in the "Settings" menu if you're yet to receive an automatic prompt.

Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
featured
featured
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
Oct 21, 2021, 2:27 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Android 12 update for the US Galaxy S21 models brings refresh rate bug, Samsung working on a fix
updated
updated
Android 12 update for the US Galaxy S21 models brings refresh rate bug, Samsung working on a fix
Nov 23, 2021, 5:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung showcases the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos
Samsung showcases the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos
Oct 27, 2021, 9:13 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version
Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version
Oct 05, 2021, 10:22 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1050off $1000 Special Samsung $900off $900 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
65%off $350 Special Samsung $1000 Special Target $28 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
by Rado Minkov,  0
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score
Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless