Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G0
We're obviously talking about stable rollouts here, following closely after similar promotions for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, as well as public Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 betas kicked off more than a month ago. All of that makes today's news feel not very surprising, especially given Samsung's impressive track record in the software support department.
Once that's done, the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G could all follow suit by the end of the year as well, at least in select European and Asian markets and if Samsung's tentative plans pan out.
Before the world's number one smartphone vendor manages to spread the love so incredibly wide, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G owners should be delighted to check out Samsung's roundup of the top One UI 4 enhancements and add-ons for the Galaxy S21 family.
All those goodies (and then some) will obviously be delivered to your foldable powerhouse too, although for the time being, Samsung hasn't published a Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3-dedicated piece detailing the two's specific changelog presumably including a number of foldable-exclusive new features and optimizations. Stay tuned for that, and in the meantime, keep manually checking your handset's "Software update" section in the "Settings" menu if you're yet to receive an automatic prompt.