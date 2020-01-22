New report 'confirms' Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip will not be as cheap as once rumored









That doesn't only mean companies like Samsung and Huawei are forecasted to substantially step things up in terms of foldable smartphone production, but also that prices will almost certainly go down as competition in the fledgling segment ramps up. Unfortunately, the somewhat pessimistic rumors about the MSRP of the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip are piling up after several reports in the last couple of months that were frankly too good to pan out.





Not as affordable as expected, but still much cheaper than the Galaxy Fold













That converts to a little over €1200, but it doesn't necessarily mean Naver's insiders are contradicting Weinbach's prediction. Instead, that's usually how Samsung's domestic prices translate to European markets after taking various taxes into consideration. KRW 1.6 million also converts to roughly $1370 right now, which is likely to be rounded up to $1400 when Samsung's direct rival for Motorola's reborn Razr inevitably makes its US commercial debut.









The specs and design will make the Galaxy Z Flip well worth its cost





If you were bitterly disappointed to see the modernized Razr pack a decidedly unimpressive (by high-end standards) Snapdragon 710 processor in combination with a middling (by the same standards) 128 gigs of internal storage space and a respectable 6 gigs of memory, you should be happy to hear Samsung plans to integrate a much faster Snapdragon 855 SoC into its second ever commercial foldable device.













Compared to the Galaxy Fold , the Z Flip will reportedly be smaller, sporting a 6.7-inch main display capable of folding in half from top to bottom rather than side to side, as well as a tiny 1-inch or so secondary panel on the outside to show you notifications at a glance. Interestingly, Naver claims you will be able to stop the screen at "any angle" similar to a good old fashioned laptop and use the front-facing camera to capture the perfect selfie in any situation without unfolding the handset all the way.





Speaking of cameras, credible recent rumors have suggested a single 10MP shooter will be mounted on the front of the Galaxy Z Flip, with a dual system around the back consisting of a 12MP primary imaging sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.



