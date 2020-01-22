New report 'confirms' Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip will not be as cheap as once rumored
2020 is expected to be the year when 5G-enabled handsets will break into the mainstream, contributing to an overall growth of the global mobile industry with rapidly swelling market share, but while foldable devices are likely to boost their shipment numbers by a smaller margin, they too should become much easier to procure in the next few months.
Not as affordable as expected, but still much cheaper than the Galaxy Fold
That converts to a little over €1200, but it doesn't necessarily mean Naver's insiders are contradicting Weinbach's prediction. Instead, that's usually how Samsung's domestic prices translate to European markets after taking various taxes into consideration. KRW 1.6 million also converts to roughly $1370 right now, which is likely to be rounded up to $1400 when Samsung's direct rival for Motorola's reborn Razr inevitably makes its US commercial debut.
Before complaining those sketchy rumors about Samsung's plans to release the Galaxy Z Flip, also known by its Bloom codename, at a price between $800 and $1000 are now unlikely to come true, you might want to keep in mind the Galaxy Fold still fetches a truly prohibitive $1,980 in an unlocked variant. If the Z Flip does end up costing "just" $1400 stateside, that would also make this vertically folding bad boy a cool 100 bucks cheaper than the Verizon-exclusive 2019 Motorola Razr.
The specs and design will make the Galaxy Z Flip well worth its cost
If you were bitterly disappointed to see the modernized Razr pack a decidedly unimpressive (by high-end standards) Snapdragon 710 processor in combination with a middling (by the same standards) 128 gigs of internal storage space and a respectable 6 gigs of memory, you should be happy to hear Samsung plans to integrate a much faster Snapdragon 855 SoC into its second ever commercial foldable device.
That's not Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, which means the Galaxy Z Flip will not be quite as powerful as the "mainstream" Galaxy S20 family, but it's at least going to put this exciting future phone on par with last year's Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series high-enders. The Galaxy Z Flip is also tipped to accommodate a generous 256 gigs of data internally while packing a decent 3,300 or 3,500mAh battery (compared to the minuscule 2,510mAh ticker of the revived Razr), and presumably, a solid 6GB RAM count.
Compared to the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip will reportedly be smaller, sporting a 6.7-inch main display capable of folding in half from top to bottom rather than side to side, as well as a tiny 1-inch or so secondary panel on the outside to show you notifications at a glance. Interestingly, Naver claims you will be able to stop the screen at "any angle" similar to a good old fashioned laptop and use the front-facing camera to capture the perfect selfie in any situation without unfolding the handset all the way.
Speaking of cameras, credible recent rumors have suggested a single 10MP shooter will be mounted on the front of the Galaxy Z Flip, with a dual system around the back consisting of a 12MP primary imaging sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
