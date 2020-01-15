Samsung

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip to have a dual-layer display and bigger than expected battery

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Jan 15, 2020, 2:20 AM
The foldable Galaxy Z Flip to have a dual-layer display and bigger than expected battery
The Galaxy Z Flip as envisioned by LetsGoDigital

Samsung’s next foldable phone, dubbed Galaxy Z Flip (also known as the Galaxy Blossom), is said to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S series next month, but as is tradition, we already know pretty much everything about it.

Still, as the release nears, the information that leaks becomes more and more precise and the latest batch makes some adjustments to the previously rumored specs.

Coming from a pair of tweets from XDA’s Max Weinbach are details about the Z Flip’s display and battery.



The first one, seen above, states that the ultra-thin glass that previous leaks have put on the phone will be accompanied by a second layer made of plastic. The goal is for the glass to provide rigidity to the screen while the plastic will take care of protection since it will be the topmost layer.

Now, we’re sure users would prefer to only have glass on their displays but we have to be patient as foldable displays evolve. This is just another step of that process and we won’t be surprised if by the end of the year we see foldable devices with entirely glass displays.

It’s not clear if the plastic layer will be easily serviceable when scratches inevitably accumulate on it. Hopefully, if it’s not, Samsung has taken measures to prevent users from getting any wild ideas about self-repair.

Still, the glass-plastic combo is a major improvement in durability, arguably the greatest challenge foldables are facing at this early stage of their existence.

More juice for the Galaxy Z Flip


The other tweet is regarding some of the internal specs of the Galaxy Z Flip.



Here, we have a mix of known and unknown stuff. The Snapdragon 855 SoC for the Galaxy Z Flip has been all but set in stone. While it will be somewhat slower than the Snapdragon 865 that will power the Galaxy S flagships being released at the same time, the 855 is still more than capable chip and we doubt anyone will have complaints about the way the phone performs.

The 3,300mAh battery, however, is a new development. Previous leaks had set it at 3,070mAh. The extra capacity equals to an almost 10% increase which could result in about an hour extra screen-on time. Not an easy task considering the massive 6.7-inch display that resides inside the clam-shell body.

The phone will also have a small one-inch display on the outside so users can check if they have any notifications without having to constantly open and close it. You won’t be able to use it to take selfies with the main cameras, however, so the internal one will have to suffice.

These latest leaks prove that Samsung is bent on making the Galaxy Z Flip the first foldable daily driver phone for the masses. The biggest question that remains right now is if the phone will really be priced as low as the rumors suggest. If it’s really released for around $850, that would entice many to give the fancy new (but actually old) form factor a try.

Samsung’s competitors are likely keeping a really close eye on the Galaxy Z Flip and its success on the market (or lack of) will to a large extent determine how much resources other companies pour into the development of their own foldable phones.

Are users ready to embrace the new generation of smartphones? We’ll find out after February 11th when the new Galaxies are coming.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

surethom
Reply

1. surethom

Posts: 1746; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

Very Very nice, but that front screen for just the time is way to small, it just needed to be 3 times bigger to show notifications.

posted on 46 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story
iphone-12-pro-models-to-get-a-50-percent-boost-in-memory
UBS says Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will get a 50% boost in memory
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Flip-Bloom-vs-Motorola-Razr-Preliminary-specs-features-price-comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, features, and price comparison
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-camera-specs-features
Huge Galaxy S20 Ultra leak details cameras and features, reveals key specs
apple-iphone-9-variant-face-id-5-4-inch-screen-rumor
Yet another iPhone 9 variant might be in the works, this one with Face ID
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-bloom-foldable-specs-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) specs, price and release preview
oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-120hz-display-confirmed
The best thing about the OnePlus 8 display is now essentially official

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular
t-mobile-sprint-merger-has-another-hurdle-to-clear
OMG! T-Mobile-Sprint merger faces yet another hurdle it must clear
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-camera-specs-features
Huge Galaxy S20 Ultra leak details cameras and features, reveals key specs
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless