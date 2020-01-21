iOS Android 5G

Smartphone shipments will grow thanks to 5G, but not for long

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 21, 2020, 5:25 AM
Smartphone shipments will grow thanks to 5G, but not for long
It's no big secret that the smartphone market has gone through an extended rough patch in the last few years, but as repeatedly predicted in 2019 by multiple research firms, global shipments should get a healthy boost in 2020 largely thanks to the advent of 5G.

While the world's first 5G-enabled handsets came out last year, scarce availability, high prices, and perhaps most importantly, slow network rollouts made it essentially impossible for their sales numbers to count for much in the grand scheme of things. Of course, Gartner's top analysts expect the status quo to be gradually altered, as the overall market share of 5G smartphones could rise from 12 percent in 2020 to as much as 43 percent "by 2022", and finally, more than 50 percent in 2023.

In other words, at least one in two smartphones shipped worldwide just three years down the line should be able to achieve those vastly improved 5G download speeds envisioned by both device manufacturers and mobile network operators. Hopefully, Verizon will manage to cover more than small portions of dense metropolitan areas with its 5G network "built right" by then, while T-Mobile may or may not close its highly publicized Sprint merger in these next few years.


Keeping the focus on the immediate future, it's definitely worth highlighting that Gartner doesn't expect global mobile phone shipments to grow by a large margin this year compared to 2019. The latest forecast calls for a modest 1.7 percent hike to 1.77 billion units, followed by a tiny decline predicted for 2021 and a bigger one in 2022, when sales could drop as low as 1.75 billion units.

Otherwise put, the overall market boost generated by the spread of 5G-capable handsets will be short-lived, but at least the sales total is not forecasted to fall as abruptly as it did in the last couple of years. When looking at phones and computers together, the situation is unsurprisingly a bit bleaker, as the PC market is expected to continue shrinking through 2022 after an unexpected progress of 0.6 percent reported for 2019 compared to 2018.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-iphone-12-leaks-screen-sizes-dimensions-design-new-color
New iPhone 12 leaks claim to reveal screen sizes, dimensions, and a cool new color
oneplus-8-pro-live-photo-shows-three-different-refresh-rates-to-choose-from
OnePlus 8 Pro live photo shows the refresh rate choices that users will have
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-prices-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless