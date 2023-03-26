Huawei Mate X3 proves shameless design copying is Samsung’s only chance to make the perfect foldable

Despite falling victim to a trade war that changed the entire course of smartphone history, Huawei simply doesn’t want to give up on trying to show Samsung and the world how innovative new tech can be…





Huawei P60 series - the P60 Pro is the only phone on the market with a true variable aperture camera (global availability to be announced May 9)

Huawei Watch Ultimate - the first modern non-Apple smartwatch with a 100m submersion rating, a variable refresh rate display, and Qi wireless charging (global availability to be announced May 9)

FreeBuds 5 TWS earbuds, which take a completely different direction in design, allowing easier operation thanks to a massive touch-sensitive stem (global availability to be announced May 9)

Freebuds Pro 2+ - they bring “the industry's first infrared and green light dual type heart rate monitoring”, which should enable high-precision heart rate and temperature tracking (global availability to be announced May 9)

Anyway! Yes, this is another “look what you’re missing out on” story, but also one which Samsung might want to look into. As you’re about to see, copying Huawei’s new Mate X3 might be Samsung’s best decision ever - at least if bringing meaningful, innovative upgrades to Samsung users is the goal. But is it?





Much lighter and thinner than Galaxy Z Fold 4, new Huawei Mate X3 breaks several records; brings a more advanced camera and a bigger battery than Samsung's foldable









Although the western phone market has taken a noticeable innovation hit since the 2019 Huawei trade embargo, phone-makers in China never stopped competing!





Huawei Mate X3 is now IPX8 water-resistant - just like the Fold 4

Huawei Mate X3 is 24g lighter than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4

Huawei Mate X3 boasts larger displays - 7.85-inch inner and 6.4-inch outer screens (versus 7.6-inch and 6.2-inch)

Huawei Mate X3 offers a NM card slot for expanding your storage

Huawei Mate X3 offers a 5x optical zoom thanks to a new 12MP periscope camera

Huawei Mate X3 has a larger battery (4,800-5,060 mAh depending on the version) versus 4,400 mAh on the Fold 4

Huawei Mate X3 comes with faster wired, wireless, and reverse-wireless charging - 66W, 50W, and 7.5W versus 25W, 15W, and 5W on Samsung’s foldable

In fact, the Huawei Mate X3 is the first foldable phone on the market that’s able to (at the same time)...

Close shut

Have IPX8 water-resistance

Be lighter or not much heavier than a “normal” phone

Eliminate the inner display crease (or at least for the most part - it certainly looks better than the Galaxy Z Fold 4)

Support a multi-angle hinge, which means (just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4), the Mate X3 can be used as its own tripod for taking photos



Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung must copy (almost) everything about the Huawei Mate X3 but instead decides to copy Apple’s lucrative iPhone strategy



Now, sure, the Huawei Mate X3 is a very expensive phone, starting at roughly $2,000, and of course, it doesn’t run Now, sure, the Huawei Mate X3 is a very expensive phone, starting at roughly $2,000, and of course, it doesn’t run Google apps, which… it is what it is. But that doesn’t change the fact that Huawei is trying to raise the bar for what foldable phones can do and look like in 2023, which given the circumstances is… admirable.







At the same time, judging by the leaks and rumors we’ve seen about the upcoming



That being said, some rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might finally be able to close shut and have a less prominent display crease, which would be brilliant. But is that enough? Instead of competing with other foldable phones, it appears that Samsung wants to take after Apple’s iPhone plan of “slow innovation”, and live in its own bubble. Ironic, but comfortable and lucrative! At the same time, judging by the leaks and rumors we’ve seen about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 , despite having as much or more expertise than Huawei, Samsung might not be on the same page. Current Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors say Samsung’s foldable will be keeping the same display sizes and cameras, as before. Furthermore, (as of now) we don’t hear anything about a larger battery, an improved under-display camera (the one on the Fold 4 is still just 4MP and not completely camouflaged), or a built-in S Pen - apparently this isn’t happening just yet.That being said, some rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might finally be able to close shut and have a less prominent display crease, which would be brilliant. But is that enough? Instead of competing with other foldable phones, it appears that Samsung wants to take after Apple’s iPhone plan of “slow innovation”, and live in its own bubble. Ironic, but comfortable and lucrative!



So the story goes on… We keep seeing Chinese phone-makers compete with each other (and succeed) to make the lightest, thinnest, and most comfortable folding phone-tablets - also, the ones with the best camera systems, biggest batteries, and fastest charging.



At the same time, instead of pushing for innovation, and leading the global folding phone market, it appears that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold strategy is rather reminiscent of Apple’s idea for iPhone upgrades - “slow innovation”.



We keep seeing Chinese phone-makers compete with each other (and succeed) to make the lightest, thinnest, and most comfortable folding phone-tablets - also, the ones with the best camera systems, biggest batteries, and fastest charging.At the same time, instead of pushing for innovation, and leading the global folding phone market, it appears that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold strategy is rather reminiscent of Apple’s idea for iPhone upgrades - “slow innovation”.



Samsung shouldn’t be afraid to copy what Oppo and Huawei are doing. If I was a Galaxy Z Fold user, I’d encourage it! Now, whether this would be the most lucrative idea is a different question.



With the Oppo Find N2 and upcoming Google Pixel Fold available on the global market, there’s hope at the end of the tunnel. But is Samsung even riding in that same folding phone tunnel, or is it on its own path to blissful ignorance - you know, like Apple? I guess we’ll keep finding out… Samsung shouldn’t be afraid to copy what Oppo and Huawei are doing. If I was a Galaxy Z Fold user, I’d encourage it! Now, whether this would be the most lucrative idea is a different question.