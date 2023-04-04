The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen will be as big as its processor will be fast
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few recent renders from two independent sources corroborated an intriguing new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen design. It seems that Samsung has taken a page out of Oppo's book of N2 Flip phones, as present in our best foldable phones roundup, and will be greatly enlarging the puny notification screen of its predecessor the Z Flip 4.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen size
The kicker, however, is that Samsung may be going from one extreme to another, as the cover screen depicted in the renders seemingly takes almost the whole rear half of the phone with only a tiny place for the dual camera rings left.
Thanks to leakster Ice Universe, we can now also guesstimate the actual Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen size, as they claim that the depicted design reiterates the 3.4-inch screen diagonal that its sources suggested.
It is consistent with my data, 3.4 ",close to the ratio of 1: 1, but I never expected such a design! pic.twitter.com/xU6W4omUWz— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2023
This is even larger than the giant (for a clamshell) 3.26-inch external screen of the Oppo Find N2 Flip that is on top of that with portrait orientation. We can only imagine the rich widgets kit and notification swipes that will be going on on such a big external screen, not to mention all those excellent selfies for which it will serve as a big viewfinder.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs leak
On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs most likely won't feature any camera upgrade, seeing as the cover panel leaves bupkis for larger sensor and lenses combo with higher quality photos like form the 50MP sensor of the N2 Flip.
What they will feature, however, is the brand spanking new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that all out tests and anecdotal performance evidence deem as the best mobile chipset from Qualcomm so far. It is powerful, yet stays cool under pressure, and its graphics subsystem is so well made that it can go toe-to-toe with Apple's A-series.
This much becomes known from the first appearance of the US Galaxy Z Flip 5 version on Geekbench. There, besides pretty good scores, the benchmark also reveals the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power and 8GB RAM specs. Last year, the Z Flip 4 was powered by a "Plus" processor version, but the 8 Gen 2 chipset is so good, that there is barely a need for such an upgrade that would throttle like crazy in the thin Z Flip 5.
In any case, color us excited about the new design that may reinvigorate Samsung's Flip series with the largest ever cover screen on a modern clamshell.
