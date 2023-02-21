Motorola might give Razr 2023 a bigger update than anyone ever imagined

Despite having the biggest cover screen of all flip phones, the Oppo Find N2 Flip loses out to the Motorola Razr 2022 when it comes to functionality, and it looks like the next iteration of the Razr could be even better.





Prolific leaker Evan Blass has posted images (as shown in the header photo and below) of what appears to be the next Razr. The images give us a good look at the cover display and it also looks like this will be one of the key upgrades.









The Razr 2022 has a 2.7 inches cover screen and the new model has a considerably bigger external screen. The screen takes up nearly the entire upper portion of the back of the phone and even the cameras reside inside the screen.





The Razr lets you do more on the cover screen than competing options and this makes it one of the best foldable phones around. It can run full apps, lets you play games, and even has a full keyboard for typing.





9to5Google notes that Motorola appears to have made changes to the user interface to take better advantage of the bigger screen. For instance, two navigation buttons have been added to the lower left half and the screen shows full-size notifications.





Smartphone manufacturers keep trying to match or one-up each other on features. For instance, the Find N2 Flip will be supported for as long as the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a bigger cover screen than the Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.26 inches display. Whether it will be as big as the Razr 4's remains to be seen.





The Tech Outlook The next Razr will arrive this year if tech blogis to be believed. The outlet has also posted a couple of pictures which serve as further proof that the device will have a really large secondary screen.



