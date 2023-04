Early benchmarks reveal the raw power of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Ultra, and... Tab S9 FE

That's right, the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S9+ , and Tab S9 Ultra giants that have made numerous headlines of late are set to be joined by a presumably humbler Tab S9 FE variant to stores sometime this year, at least based on a trio of new benchmarks painting an intriguing preliminary picture of these bad boys' theoretical performance.

Forget about the Galaxy S23 Ultra!





It looks like arguably the best Android phone in the world right now will have nothing on quite possibly the best Android tablets available by the end of 2023 in the processing muscle department, and of course, that makes perfect sense.





Despite seemingly packing the exact same "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" SoC as the S23 roster, the Galaxy Tab S9 ( model number SM-X716B ) and Tab S9 Ultra (otherwise known as the SM-X916B ) have been able to achieve higher single and multi-core Geekbench results than their little cousins in what we can only assume is unfinished pre-release form.









The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in particular looks mighty powerful on paper, largely matching the preliminary scores of the unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 from last week.





Naturally, we can never be 100 percent certain that this Geekbench data is legit, but it sure seems that way, including the Android 13 software and 8GB RAM bits. Of course, the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra will not actually compete against the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra, so a more fair comparison would probably be with Apple's latest iPad Pro duo.









Unfortunately for Samsung , even the M1-powered 11 and 12.9-inch beasts score consistently higher numbers than what we're currently seeing associated with the Galaxy Tab S9 family, so it's pretty clear what devices will remain the all-around best tablets this year, at least from this specific (and undeniably important) standpoint.

The long overdue Galaxy Tab S7 FE sequel is nearly here





... and it's unlikely to be called Tab S8 FE after all. Instead, a rising Twitter leaker expects the SM-X516B mid-ranger to go official under the Galaxy Tab S9 FE name, thus making its connection with the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra clearer and... more logical.





This Tab S9 FE's early benchmark scores also seem pretty "logical" and unsurprising, falling well short of what the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra are capable of and more or less matching the raw power of the 2021-released Tab S7 FE









That latter part is definitely a little disappointing to hear, but maybe in its commercial-ready form, the SM-X516B will outperform its outdated predecessor, which carries a Snapdragon 750 processor in a 5G-enabled model and a Snapdragon 778 with only Wi-Fi support on deck.





In contrast, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE appears to share a middling Exynos 1380 chipset with the recently released Galaxy A54 5G phone, which probably guarantees a reasonable price point and optional 5G speeds.





Running Android 13 on the software side of things as of March 24, the presumably jumbo-sized Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is expected to be released (at some point this year) in multiple storage and memory configurations including one with a 6GB RAM count. Everything else is unfortunately up in the air right now.

Fresh off the mid-range Galaxy A54 5G handset launch , Samsung is undoubtedly hard at work on putting the finishing touches to a bunch of interesting products across several categories expected to see daylight around August.