Early benchmarks reveal the raw power of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Ultra, and... Tab S9 FE









Forget about the Galaxy S23 Ultra!





It looks like arguably the best Android phone in the world right now will have nothing on quite possibly the best Android tablets available by the end of 2023 in the processing muscle department, and of course, that makes perfect sense.





Despite seemingly packing the exact same "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" SoC as the S23 roster, the Galaxy Tab S9 ( model number SM-X716B ) and Tab S9 Ultra (otherwise known as the SM-X916B ) have been able to achieve higher single and multi-core Geekbench results than their little cousins in what we can only assume is unfinished pre-release form.













Naturally, we can never be 100 percent certain that this Geekbench data is legit, but it sure seems that way, including the Android 13 software and 8GB RAM bits. Of course, the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra will not actually compete against the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra, so a more fair comparison would probably be with Apple's latest iPad Pro duo.









Unfortunately for Samsung , even the M1-powered 11 and 12.9-inch beasts score consistently higher numbers than what we're currently seeing associated with the Galaxy Tab S9 family, so it's pretty clear what devices will remain the all-around best tablets this year, at least from this specific (and undeniably important) standpoint.

The long overdue Galaxy Tab S7 FE sequel is nearly here

















That latter part is definitely a little disappointing to hear, but maybe in its commercial-ready form, the SM-X516B will outperform its outdated predecessor, which carries a Snapdragon 750 processor in a 5G-enabled model and a Snapdragon 778 with only Wi-Fi support on deck.





In contrast, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE appears to share a middling Exynos 1380 chipset with the recently released Galaxy A54 5G phone, which probably guarantees a reasonable price point and optional 5G speeds.





Running Android 13 on the software side of things as of March 24, the presumably jumbo-sized Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is expected to be released (at some point this year) in multiple storage and memory configurations including one with a 6GB RAM count. Everything else is unfortunately up in the air right now.