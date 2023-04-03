Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9+ giant looks pretty familiar in these leaked renders









The undoubtedly reliable factory CAD-based Galaxy Tab S9+ renders look... pretty much exactly as you may have envisioned, retaining the general appearance of last year's 12.4-inch Tab S8+ while refining the camera arrangement to better line up with the design language of this year's Galaxy S23 handset roster.





The two imaging sensors on the back of the 12.4-inch Tab S9 Plus are larger and separated from the long black strip holding the S Pen in place while not being used, which obviously makes us hopeful (but not certain) that the actual photographic skills will also improve... for folks who care about that kind of thing on such a humongous gadget.









The exclusive report containing these first-ever Galaxy Tab S9+ images is a little confusing as to what the device features on the front, with a preliminary spec sheet listing a "single selfie camera" and the body of the article hinting at a "secondary sensor integrated when the tablet is handled within landscape mode."





This sensor may or may not be a second front-facing shooter, and if it is, it would bring the Tab S9+ on par with the Tab S8 Ultra , at least from this specific standpoint.





Another curious thing is the apparent absence of antenna lines from these renders, but that's probably due to the unfinished nature of the pre-release device seen by the creators of the above product depictions.





We're almost 100 percent certain that the Tab S9 Plus will combine metal and glass for a robust and stylish yet also lightweight construction and today's leaked dimensions are pretty much equal to those of the Tab S8 Plus, at 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm.