Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could come with a bigger battery
Any tablet worth its salt (and price point) has to deliver in the battery department. The added hassle of having to charge an additional device has to be at least somewhat offset by a respectable battery life.
This is where iPads tend to shine, with high-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, one of the best tablets to buy in 2023, not being that far off either. Now, the Korean tech giant seems to be stepping up its game when it comes to the battery performance of its high-end tablets.
According to a fresh leak, originally brought forward by Galaxy Club and subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 might be introducing a bump in battery capacity over its predecessor.
According to the source, a listing by the Chinese agency CQC has revealed that the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will feature a rated capacity of 8160mAh. Without getting into too much technical details, the rated capacity is always lower than the typical one, and the aforementioned value should correspond to up to 8500mAh of typical capacity.
For reference, the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a typical capacity of 8000mAh, so we are looking at an increase of about 500mAh. We currently do not know whether the other tablets in the lineup will be receiving the same treatment. Previous leaks seem to indicate that the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will not feature a bigger battery capacity.
