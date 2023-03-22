Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could come with a bigger battery

Samsung Tablets
1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could come with a bigger battery
Any tablet worth its salt (and price point) has to deliver in the battery department. The added hassle of having to charge an additional device has to be at least somewhat offset by a respectable battery life.

This is where iPads tend to shine, with high-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, one of the best tablets to buy in 2023, not being that far off either. Now, the Korean tech giant seems to be stepping up its game when it comes to the battery performance of its high-end tablets.

According to a fresh leak, originally brought forward by Galaxy Club and subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 might be introducing a bump in battery capacity over its predecessor.

According to the source, a listing by the Chinese agency CQC has revealed that the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will feature a rated capacity of 8160mAh. Without getting into too much technical details, the rated capacity is always lower than the typical one, and the aforementioned value should correspond to up to 8500mAh of typical capacity.

For reference, the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a typical capacity of 8000mAh, so we are looking at an increase of about 500mAh. We currently do not know whether the other tablets in the lineup will be receiving the same treatment. Previous leaks seem to indicate that the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will not feature a bigger battery capacity.

Nevertheless, there are still a plethora of other improvements that are likely to come to the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, including an IP67 certification. Samsung’s upcoming tablets will probably debut sometime this year, possibly at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August. The most interesting device to look forward to, however, will not be the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9, but rather the rumored Galaxy Tab Fold, Samsung’s first foldable tablet.

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless