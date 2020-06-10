Accessories Samsung Tizen Wearables Audio

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 10, 2020, 2:29 PM

According to multiple rock-solid sources, we're less than two months away from the official announcement of a whopping four new high-end Samsung smartphones, including two (very) different Galaxy Note 20 variants, a second-gen Galaxy Fold, and a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip.

That already makes for an unusually crowded (virtual) Unpacked event, which is why you shouldn't exactly be shocked to hear two other Galaxy products expected to be unveiled soon are now pretty much guaranteed to see daylight early. Namely, sometime in July, although SamMobile's undoubtedly reliable tipsters couldn't share more precise info on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live launch schedule.

That's right, the latter moniker is increasingly plausible for the company's next-gen true wireless earbuds after being first spotted by XDA's Max Weinbach in the latest version of the official Galaxy Wearable app. Previously, the little kidney bean-shaped headphones were rumored to be dubbed Galaxy BudsX as a sort of belated sequel to the not-very-popular Gear IconX of 2016 and 2017.

 

While this most likely means the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will not come with built-in fitness tracking capabilities or a standalone audio player after all, active noise cancellation is still very much possible. The same goes for a sub-$150 price point that could absolutely crush Apple's AirPods Pro, as well as the Galaxy Buds+, if the ANC speculation pans out.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 3 remains completely cloaked in mystery as far as retail pricing goes, which is not what we can say about specs and features. A bunch of things are already out in the open, from the highly anticipated physical rotating bezel comeback to stainless steel and titanium build options, 41 and 45mm case sizes, built-in GPS functionality, Gorilla Glass DX protection, a 5 ATM water resistance rating, and a not-so-impressive battery.

A very interesting tidbit purportedly revealed by SamMobile today concerns the commercial debut of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live, which is expected to largely coincide with the formal announcement of the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G. 

In other words, you should be ready to order these wearable and "hearable" bad boys around August 5... if everything goes according to the company's current plan. Don't forget that the coronavirus pandemic can still disrupt this extremely ambitious schedule by holding off the production of various vital components or even entire groundbreaking devices like the Galaxy Fold 2.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market
Popular stories
Android 11 beta 1 is here; here's how to install it on your Pixel 2 and later
Popular stories
Can a phone measure distance like a ruler?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G will snub the latest trends with a flat screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has something in common with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it's not good
Popular stories
A new set of Google Pixel 4a cases tells the tale of the camera island

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless