Here are all the cool new hand gestures coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch 3



First up, some hand gestures were discovered. The Galaxy Watch 3 Plugin app contains evidence which shows that you will be able to answer calls by clenching and unclenching your fist. And since the watch will have a speaker, you will not necessarily have to use your phone to receive the call. In case you are not in the mood to take the call, you can shake your hand to ignore it.









Galaxy Watch models already let you take a screenshot, but with the Galaxy Watch 3, the method to do so will change. Right now, you are required to press the bottom button while swiping right simultaneously to take a screenshot. With the new wearable, you will have to hold both side buttons at the same time to take a screen capture.



The Galaxy Watch 3 will also let you silence alarms and incoming calls with a twist of your wrist. To capture a picture or video in the Camera Controller app, you will have to make a fist and open it.







The APK teardown also reveals that the Galaxy Watch 3 will get a fall detection feature. If the accessory suspects you have fallen down, it will ring for a minute and if it doesn't get a response from you, it will send your location and a five-second voice recording to your emergency contacts. Additionally, you will also be able to ask the watch to place an emergency call.



The new watch will also have accessibility features for the visually impaired such as enlarging the size of text and icons and reducing eye strain using Color Lens.



Lastly, the app also corroborates the watch faces that surfaced some weeks ago.



Galaxy Watch 3 rumored specs



Galaxy Watch 3 rumored specs

Based on previous leaks , the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two sizes - 45mm and 41mm. It will apparently offer 1GB of RAM and 8GB of memory and you will be able to choose between LTE and Wi-fi-only models. It is expected to feature a physical rotating bezel, ECG and blood pressure sensing, pulse oximeter, and activity tracking amongst other things. Price will apparently start at $399 and go as high as $599.








