Next-gen Galaxy Buds to offer active noise cancellation for less than $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the market right now, although not everybody was satisfied with them because Samsung again skipped active noise cancellation. But soon, this decision could be rectified.

Active noise cancellation is finally on the way

A South Korean publication today claims in a report that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds, which are codenamed 'Bean' and leaked only last week , will feature the increasingly popular active noise cancellation (ANC) feature as standard.



The latter is typically associated with a silicone tip design to ensure maximum isolation from outside noises, something that is already used on the Galaxy Buds lineup. However, Samsung is expected to ditch it on the next-gen product, which is why today’s revelation may come as a surprise.



How the Seoul-based company plans on implementing the feature remains to be seen, but the all-new design could be key. While it doesn’t use silicone tips, its elongated shape does seem to isolate much of the ear canal.

The report claims each earbud will be 28mm long and 13mm wide. The publication in question didn’t reveal the thickness, but you can expect them to be pretty slim as there appears to be almost no protrusion when the Buds are in use.



Samsung has fitted each next-gen Galaxy Bud with three microphones and two speakers, one of which acts as a subwoofer to ensure a decent bass. Charging happens magnetically via the two pins that connect to a compact charging cradle that is approximately 26mm thick.

The new Galaxy Buds could offer 11h of use

The next-gen Galaxy Buds ‘Bean’ are still undergoing engineering verification tests (EVT) and that means some details are still subject to change. Samsung is said to be looking into reducing the size a little, although the design shouldn’t change too much from what is shown off in the renders seen above and below.

This also means the battery capacity of each earbud is yet to be finalized. However, it's believed Samsung is working towards offering 11h of use from a single charge. That compares favorably to the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ which offer 6h and 11h of use on a single charge respectively.

Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds 'Bean' release date and price



The kidney bean-like Samsung Galaxy Buds are expected to arrive in the coming months. No concrete timeline has been provided yet, but an unveiling alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 at the August Unpacked event seems very likely.



There is also a good chance Samsung is going to offer these new earbuds as gifts for those who pre-order those flagships. That means the launch could coincide with that of the Galaxy Note 20.





Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means Samsung could easily delay these products. Only time will tell if that happens.

In regards to pricing, Samsung is reportedly aiming for a price tag in the region of $140 in South Korea. That would probably translate to $150 in the United States.



