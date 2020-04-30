Accessories Samsung Wearables Audio

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy BudsX might pack a surprising feature

by Eugene Jeong
Apr 30, 2020, 9:20 PM
Two months after the successful debut of the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung is clearly gearing up for its next ‘hearable’ release. Following a patent filing in the EU and UK, the upcoming Galaxy BudsX have entered the trademark application process Stateside.

As SamMobile reported, the Galaxy BudsX may have a few tricks up its sleeve. Though initially catching attention for their unique ‘bean-like’ shape, the earbuds are also expected to be marketed as fitness earbuds, along with a nifty feature that may be extremely useful for its intended audience.



As the above picture shows, the trademark application includes the phrase, “MP3 player and a wearable wireless headset sold as a single unit”. This might mean we can expect the BudsX to support standalone audio playback and built-in storage to hold your favorite songs, audiobooks, or podcasts.

This feature would be a huge bonus for runners or cyclists who don’t want to lug their phone around all the time. In fact, we’ve previously known that the earbuds will likely include software to track your location and exercise stats, like distance and calories, so they could shape up to be a true all-in-one workout companion. Of course, you’d still need a phone to take calls, but at the very least it would reduce the need to depend on your phone’s data connection or battery for music.

Samsung has already made a solid, public-friendly true wireless headset in the form of the Galaxy Buds+, but the newer upcoming earbuds could complement Samsung’s existing lineup quite nicely. Clearly, the South Korean tech giant is trying to carve a space for itself amidst strong competition from the likes of Apple, Google, and others.

