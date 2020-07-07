Samsung Tizen Wearables

NCC certification includes new pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 07, 2020, 3:09 AM
Thanks to the NCC regulatory agency, we have some new pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to pass along for you to see. The images were tweeted by tipster the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy). Rumored specs include 1.4-inch (45mm) and 1.2-inch (41mm) displays using HOP OLED (LTPO) screens. Color options include Silver (stainless steel), Black (stainless steel or Titanium), and Bronze/Gold. The 41mm model is expected to be priced at $399 with the 45mm titanium variant tagged at $599.

The timepiece, which could be launched on July 22nd, will reportedly be equipped with 8GB of memory leaving 5.3GB available to the user. There will be a version with LTE connectivity and one that will be Wi-Fi only. Both of those variants will also include Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC. The battery size will depend on the case size with the 45mm model featuring a 340mAh battery and the 41mm watch powered by a 247mAh battery.

If the rumors are right, Samsung is looking to stuff the Galaxy Watch 3 with a number of health-related tools. One, a pulse oximeter, is supposedly going to be found on the Apple Watch Series 6 due to be unveiled this September. The pulse oximeter measures the percentage of oxygen in a person's red blood cells. A reading of 95% to 100% is considered normal and means that a person's blood is circulating to his or her extremities. It also is being used to predict who might be about to contract COVID-19.  Those who tested positive for the virus or who tested negative but have symptoms such as cough, chills, fatigue, and fever should own a pulse oximeter according to several doctors.

The Galaxy Watch 3 also features an electrocardiograph (ECG), also like the Apple Watch Series 4 and higher. This scans for abnormal heart rhythms that can be caused by atrial fibrillation (AFib). The latter can cause strokes, blood clots, heart failure, and more. It also will offer blood pressure readings along with the aforementioned sensors in areas where the Samsung Health Monitor app has been approved. In the U.S., that approval has to come from the FDA and Samsung doesn't have a time frame as to when the app will be ready to go in the U.S. In the company's home country of South Korea, approval for the app could take place for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 next quarter and eventually be received for other Galaxy Watch models in the future.

The photos taken from the NCC certification show the watch stretched out in various positions along with the charger that will come with the Galaxy Watch 3 out of the box.



