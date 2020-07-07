NCC certification includes new pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Thanks to the NCC regulatory agency, we have some new pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to pass along for you to see. The images were tweeted by tipster the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy). Rumored specs include 1.4-inch (45mm) and 1.2-inch (41mm) displays using HOP OLED (LTPO) screens. Color options include Silver (stainless steel), Black (stainless steel or Titanium), and Bronze/Gold. The 41mm model is expected to be priced at $399 with the 45mm titanium variant tagged at $599.
If the rumors are right, Samsung is looking to stuff the Galaxy Watch 3 with a number of health-related tools. One, a pulse oximeter, is supposedly going to be found on the Apple Watch Series 6 due to be unveiled this September. The pulse oximeter measures the percentage of oxygen in a person's red blood cells. A reading of 95% to 100% is considered normal and means that a person's blood is circulating to his or her extremities. It also is being used to predict who might be about to contract COVID-19. Those who tested positive for the virus or who tested negative but have symptoms such as cough, chills, fatigue, and fever should own a pulse oximeter according to several doctors.
The photos taken from the NCC certification show the watch stretched out in various positions along with the charger that will come with the Galaxy Watch 3 out of the box.
Photos of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 included in the product's NCC certification
Story timeline
This story is part of:Galaxy Watch 3 leaks (14 updates)
-
Now reading
7 July NCC certification includes new pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
-
30 June Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks in Titanium Black, tips the Unpacked 2020 date
-
27 June Leaked high-quality renders do the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
-
17 June The first live Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pictures are here
-
16 June Massive leak reveals key Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features