Beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 struts with Titanium Black and Bronze bands

Now what do we have here, folks, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 in press renders and a 360 degree depiction, courtesy of Evan Blass from @evleaks fame , if anyone had any doubts that it will appear together with the Note 20 series, and a bunch of other devices that Samsung may announce during its Unpacked event.





Samsung is expected to have the richest August of product launches ever when you take the usual Note 20 series announcement of at least two handsets, then add the Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip for a five-banger. Throw in a purported Galaxy Tab S7+ and, potentially, a new Galaxy Watch, and the big summer event is bound to grow bigger.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 2020 bands, price and specs





The Watch 3 here is depicted in black, with the 45mm sizing, and an awesome Titanium band that gives it a rather premium and sophisticated look. You can take a look at the crowns, the lock mechanism on the inside, the potentially rotating bezel, the honeycomb interface, and the sensors as well as the charging tech on the back.









The 45mm size is slightly larger than the largest 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2, but smaller than the 46mm OG Watch from 2018, indicating that the 42mm and 46mm sizes of yesteryear may give way to more compact, 41mm and 45mm models, for the joy of the unisex crowd.





The SM-R840 version shown here is housed in a titanium casing, made in Vietnam, and apparently has GPS and conforms to the military MIL-STD-810 standard for durability, able to withstand up to 5ATM underwater pressure. The front covering is Gorilla Glass DX which is as thin, clear and with low reflectivity as it is durable and scratch-proof.





The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to sport a 1.4" display and house a decent 340mAh battery size, but the 41mm model will have a 1.2" screen and have a smaller, 247mAh battery pack.





The smaller one was also outed by Evan Blass, and its rotating bezel is seemingly colored in the hue of the casing, unlike the silver model that has a darker shade bezell at the top. There will obviously be a matching bronze, or whatever Samsung calls this color, band, to go with your flashy new Galaxy Watch 3.









How much would Samsung charge for the Galaxy Watch 3 when it is released some time in August? Well, given the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs depicted here, its price would be $349-$399, depending on the size, as the Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 42mm version was $329.99, while the 46mm version started at $349.99.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs, prices, release date, bands and colors:





Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens

Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather

Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver, Black, Bronze

Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)

Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $349 (41mm), $399 (45mm)

Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)



As you can see, there is plenty to look forward to when the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lands, and we are sincerely hoping that Samsung will announce and release it earlier than its expected Unpacked event on August 5.





It merits a dedicated launch, otherwise the accessory will easily be crowded out by the Note 20 and Fold 2 juggernauts. Unless Samsung is preparing to give it away as a bonus with each Note 20 series purchase as it has been doing for the past few years, then a concurrent announcement will make much more sense.