Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 16, 2020, 8:03 AM

Samsung's first-ever smartwatch saw daylight back when today's heavyweight champion of the booming wearable device industry was not yet a thing, but the company had to wait several years to be taken seriously as a direct Apple rival once the Cupertino-based tech giant took over the reins.

The high-end Galaxy Watch earned pretty great reviews when it was released around a year and a half ago, which made Samsung's next two moves in the Apple-dominated market very surprising. Instead of a Galaxy Watch 2, we got a budget-friendly Galaxy Watch Active in February 2019 and a slightly pricier Watch Active 2 roughly six months later.

While the latter model certainly proved to be a serious Apple Watch contender in terms of health and wellness functionality, its design and raw power were still not what many hardcore Samsung fans expected from a sequel to the original Galaxy Watch. You may not want to give up all hope of seeing a premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 released sometime soon, though, as the folks over at GalaxyClub (translated) can "confirm the existence" of an unannounced wearable device that might be just that.

Unfortunately, all we have to report right now about this mysterious gadget is its model number and battery capacity. The former hints at a clear family relation to both the OG Galaxy Watch and the still-fresh Watch Active 2. 

If history is any indication, the SM-R840 will designate the larger version of this upcoming smartwatch, following in the footsteps of the SM-R800, aka 46mm Galaxy Watch, and SM-R820, aka 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2. The 42 and 40mm Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 models respectively also go by the SM-R810 and SM-R830 labels, strongly suggesting a smaller SM-R850 variant of the SM-R840 is in the works too.

Of course, this could always end up as a third edition of the fitness-centric Galaxy Watch Active, a theory seemingly supported by the 330mAh battery size rumored today. If this turns out to be accurate, it would put the SM-R840 on largely equal ground as the 44mm Watch Active 2, but well below the 46mm Galaxy Watch, which packs a significantly larger 472mAh cell.

Whatever this device is, it's unlikely to go official alongside the Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup and Galaxy Buds+ next month simply because we know far too little about it. 

