Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy





The Galaxy Watch 3 will likely go on sale before the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2







reports that someone has seen Android Authority reports that someone has seen Galaxy Watch 3 retail boxes at a Best Buy location. Of course, that person tried to add the watch to their shopping cart, but Best Buy refused to sell it to them and moved the retail boxes off the sales floor.







Separately, XDA Developers' Separately, XDA Developers' Max Weinbach claims that if you use a secret code word, Target would sell you the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 in the color Mystic Bronze. While we don't know if this trick works, what's apparent is that Samsung's next watch will go on sale soon after launch, probably on Thursday.





They told me the street date of everything else would be Thursday. My guess is you'll be able to buy the Galaxy Watch3 and get it in store on Thursday. https://t.co/0wqT9Tt7DX — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 3, 2020





The Galaxy Watch 3 will The Galaxy Watch 3 will inherit the good elements of the 2018 Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It will probably be available in two sizes. The 41mm model is expected to feature a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display and a 247mAh battery. The 45mm version will likely sport a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 340mAh cell. The famous rotating bezel will probably make a comeback.



It will apparently boast an IP68 rating and for extra protection, the Corning Gorilla Glass DX will be added. The watch will supposedly be underpinned by the old Exynos 9110 chip which will be paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.





Wireless charging will seemingly be supported and the wearable will be available in both Bluetooth-only and LTE variants.



Health-centric features presumably include ECG and blood pressure sensing, activity tracking, and a pulse oximeter.



Price will reportedly start at $349 for the smaller model and $399 for the 45 mm version.