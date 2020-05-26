The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow





The latter duo could even be viewed as a trio if we take the 5G-enabled configuration of the jumbo-sized model into consideration. This bad boy, which is widely expected to be dubbed the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G after some initial speculation of a reimagined Tab S20 moniker that doesn't seem to be gaining traction, will technically become the company's second-ever slate with next-gen cellular connectivity.









The latest such sign is a recent Wi-Fi Alliance certification for the SM-T976B, which is most likely the model number of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. This merely confirms some totally predictable specs like pre-installed Android 10 software and Wi-Fi 6 support while suggesting the ultra-high-end tablet (and presumably its little brother) is drawing near.









It's currently unclear if we should expect any cell size differences between the 5G-enabled variant and the Wi-Fi-only Tab S7+, but a 10,000mAh+ battery sounds more than capable of keeping up with the power demands of the Snapdragon 865 processor likely to be found under the upcoming tablet's hood either way.





In case you're wondering, the 10.5-inch (non-5G) Galaxy Tab S6 packs a considerably smaller 7,040mAh battery, while Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) comes with a typical cell capacity of a little over 9,700mAh. All in all, we have every reason to get excited about the battery life of the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus, although it remains to be seen how the "regular" 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 will do in that particular department.



