The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 26, 2020, 4:59 AM
In addition to a pair of main Galaxy Note 20 variants and a second-gen horizontally folding phone, Samsung is reportedly working on at least one new smartwatch and two upgraded Android tablets for a fall release as well.

The latter duo could even be viewed as a trio if we take the 5G-enabled configuration of the jumbo-sized model into consideration. This bad boy, which is widely expected to be dubbed the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G after some initial speculation of a reimagined Tab S20 moniker that doesn't seem to be gaining traction, will technically become the company's second-ever slate with next-gen cellular connectivity.

Unlike the 5G-capable Galaxy Tab S6 flavor, though, this giant could well see daylight on the Western Hemisphere in addition to markets like South Korea. While there are obviously no words on exactly when that might happen, the signs pointing to an impending release are starting to pile up.

The latest such sign is a recent Wi-Fi Alliance certification for the SM-T976B, which is most likely the model number of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. This merely confirms some totally predictable specs like pre-installed Android 10 software and Wi-Fi 6 support while suggesting the ultra-high-end tablet (and presumably its little brother) is drawing near.

Intriguingly, a separate regulatory approval over in China appears to confirm a much juicier Galaxy Tab S7 Plus detail. Namely, it looks like the gargantuan 12.4-inch slate will pack a fittingly massive battery with a rated capacity of 9,800mAh and a typical capacity of more than 10,000mAh. 

It's currently unclear if we should expect any cell size differences between the 5G-enabled variant and the Wi-Fi-only Tab S7+, but a 10,000mAh+ battery sounds more than capable of keeping up with the power demands of the Snapdragon 865 processor likely to be found under the upcoming tablet's hood either way.

In case you're wondering, the 10.5-inch (non-5G) Galaxy Tab S6 packs a considerably smaller 7,040mAh battery, while Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) comes with a typical cell capacity of a little over 9,700mAh. All in all, we have every reason to get excited about the battery life of the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus, although it remains to be seen how the "regular" 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 will do in that particular department.

Pretty much all of the other specs and features are still under wraps, and the same naturally goes for price points and release dates. If history is any indication (and it usually is), the Galaxy Tab S7 duo could be formally announced shortly before the Note 20 and Note 20+ in late July or early August.

