Major Galaxy Tab S7/+ leak discloses every last detail about 5G iPad Pro rivals
The iPad Pro has dominated the premium tablet market for years. But pretty soon, the Apple devices could face tough competition in the form of Samsung's 5G-ready Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ which have now leaked in their entirety.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ | Optional 5G, Super AMOLED, Snapdragon 865+
The most impressive tablet in the series is also the biggest model. Samsung has selected a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display for the Galaxy Tab S7+ complete with support for a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a decent 2800 x 1752p resolution.
Complementing the visual experience is a quad-speaker setup that's tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. Samsung has included S Pen stylus support too, as part of an attempt to directly compete with the iPad Pro.
Samsung has launched several versions of the stylus over the past decade, but the S Pen planned for 2020 is the best one yet. It charges magnetically on the rear and supports an impressively low latency of 9ms, which puts it on par with the Apple Pencil (second-gen). The accessory boasts handwriting recognition and works with a series of hand gestures as well.
Complementing the external package is the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. Other storage options are in the works and microSD card support is available too.
Samsung is believed to have pre-installed Android 10 and One UI 2.5. There is also a 10,090mAh battery that allows for up to 16h of video playback on a single charge, according to Samsung, and supports up to 45W fast charging.
The Galaxy Tab S7+ ships with Wi-Fi network support as standard, like any other tablet. But rather than settling for an optional 4G LTE model, the South Korean company has gone all-out with a 5G variant that offers 256GB of storage as an added incentive.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Optional 5G, LCD display, quad-speakers
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is similar to the Galaxy Tab S7+ model in many ways, but there are some key differences. For one, it features an 11-inch display that uses cheaper LCD technology rather than the superior AMOLED alternative.
There is also a smaller battery in the form of a 7,400mAh cell that enables 15h of video playback and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner rather than an in-screen implementation.
Everything else about the tablet remains unchanged, however. Despite earlier reports of Samsung using the standard Snapdragon 865 inside the smaller tablet, the report published today suggests it has selected the Snapdragon 865+ after all.
The cameras have been brought over from the larger model too. That means customers can expected an 8-megapixel selfie sensor, a 13-megapixel main camera on the back, and an additional 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.
As for the variants, the Wi-Fi model ships with a 6/128GB storage configuration whereas the 5G variant offers a 6/256GB configuration as standard.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & S7+ announcement and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are expected to be announced on Wednesday, August 5, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Pricing and release date information is yet to leak, but the tablets should launch in the Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver finishes.
