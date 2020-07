Major Galaxy Tab S7/+ leak discloses every last detail about 5G iPad Pro rivals

The iPad Pro has dominated the premium tablet market for years. But pretty soon, the Apple devices could face tough competition in the form of Samsung's 5G-ready Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ which have now leaked in their entirety.

Narrow bezels surround the panel and hide an 8-megapixel selfie camera that will be perfect for video calling. The front-facing sensor also enables Face Unlock, although an in-screen fingerprint scanner is available as an alternative.

Complementing the visual experience is a quad-speaker setup that's tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. Samsung has included S Pen stylus support too, as part of an attempt to directly compete with the iPad Pro.

Samsung has launched several versions of the stylus over the past decade, but the S Pen planned for 2020 is the best one yet. It charges magnetically on the rear and supports an impressively low latency of 9ms, which puts it on par with the Apple Pencil (second-gen). The accessory boasts handwriting recognition and works with a series of hand gestures as well.

Complementing the external package is the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. Other storage options are in the works and microSD card support is available too.





Samsung is believed to have pre-installed Android 10 and One UI 2.5. There is also a 10,090mAh battery that allows for up to 16h of video playback on a single charge, according to Samsung, and supports up to 45W fast charging.