Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch model bags Chinese certification

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 26, 2020, 2:47 PM
It looks like a new Samsung Galaxy Watch is on the way. Two previously spotted models which seemingly belong to a next-gen Samsung watch have apparently been certified by China’s regulatory body MIIT.
 
The new models carry the identifiers SM-R840/845 and SM-R850/855 and these could be the two size variants. The watch will likely be available in both Wi-Fi only and cellular flavors.
 

Upcoming Galaxy Watch is expected to offer longer battery life and more storage

 
Not a lot is known about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch model, but we do know a few important details. First off, it’s expected to come with 8GB of storage, which is twice the native memory offered by the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smaller version will supposedly have a 330mAh battery inside, so we can expect the larger model to pack in an even bigger battery. And, of course, the watch will likely offer Bluetooth connectivity too.
 
The features we saw on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will likely be carried over to the new watch too, so we can look forward to a heart rate monitor, ECG, blood pressure measurement, GPS, and sleep tracking capabilities as well.
 
Since both the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are due for an update, this rumored model could either be the Galaxy Watch 2 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3. Although there is no word on the release date yet, now that the watch has seemingly been certified, it’s probably ready for showtime. Thus, it’s likely that it will make an appearance alongside the Galaxy Note 20, which is expected in the second half of the year. 

Samsung makes one of the best smartwatches, but its wearables don’t enjoy the same popularity as the Apple Watch Series, so we are really curious about the other features of the rumored new watch which could perhaps help the company nab more market share.

