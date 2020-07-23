Latest Galaxy Tab S7 5G leak lists LCD display, slower chipset, more

Samsung has seven devices spread across five product categories in the pipeline for Unpacked. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which are one of the highlights, were detailed in their entirety yesterday.

Samsung has chosen LCD over Super AMOLED

Set to be introduced alongside the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+, a leaked marketing image of the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 shows that it will be virtually identical to its larger sibling in terms of design and exactly what you’d expect from a modern flagship tablet.



Samsung has chosen a more compact 11-inch display that boasts a 2560 x 1080p resolution and supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. But much like the



It is still accompanied by uniform bezels that can be considered pretty slim by tablet standards. But to keep costs down,



To encourage horizontal use of the Galaxy Tab S7 due to its larger size, the front-facing camera has been moved to the side bezel. It boasts an 8-megapixel resolution and should guarantee impressive video call quality.



Rounding out the experience at the front is Android 10 and the One UI 2.5 custom overlay, although an update to Android 11 is to be expected once available.



For those of you interested in exact dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S7 lands at 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm and weighs 498g. The 11-inch iPad Pro, for reference, measures in at 178.5 x 247.6 x 5.9mm and weighs 471 g whereas the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 numbers stand at 159.5 x 244.5 x 5.7 mm and 420 g.

The Snapdragon 865 instead of the Snapdragon 865+

Turning the Galaxy Tab S7 over reveals an aluminum construction paired with a vertical camera module, which reportedly houses a 13-megapixel main sensor, and an elongated dimple designed to store the S Pen stylus magnetically.



There’s no word on the S Pen specs yet, but Samsung is creating a more advanced stylus for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that’s on par with the second-gen



Sitting on the inside of the 11-inch tablet looks set to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset rather than the slightly faster Snapdragon 865+ that Samsung is said to be using inside the larger model.





It should be coupled with a minimum of 128GB of internal storage. The RAM count is not available at this stage, but microSD card support has been listed, therefore allowing storage to be expanded by up to 1TB.



Other features include a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG that supports Dolby Atmos and an 8,000mAh battery with some form of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 announcement, price, release date

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be announced on Wednesday, August 5, at the next



Thanks to Ishan Agarwal in partnership with, today is the turn of the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.