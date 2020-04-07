Samsung has 11-inch and 12.4-inch flagship tablets in the works
With their currently available flagship model, the Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung has provided its users with both a great Android tablet experience and a competent desktop experience, as allowed by Google's operating system. The latter is thanks to Samsung Dex, which is a key feature for people looking to move away from conventional computers. It enables a familiar desktop user interface, which, when paired with a keyboard and a mouse can replace a conventional PC for many users. With tasks such as writing documents and school papers, or light photo and video editing being well within its capabilities.
Android 10 itself comes with a hidden and fairly underdeveloped desktop mode, though it could potentially be used to improve upon Samsung's Dex.
The upcoming flagship models are likely to be named Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, though Samsung could decide to go in a different, simplified naming direction.