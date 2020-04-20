Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is reportedly headed for Western markets
Samsung is on a bit of a tablet releasing spree, quietly bringing the mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) with 4G LTE support to both Verizon and T-Mobile of late and following that up with the long overdue announcement of the slightly higher-end Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just a few days ago.
That still leaves the door open for a last-minute revision to Galaxy Tab S20 and Tab S20 Plus monikers for marketing purposes, but for the time being, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus names have much better odds of commercially materializing at some point this summer.
In keeping with tradition, the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 duo could break cover alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 or slightly ahead of the premium handsets in July or August. Unsurprisingly, Samsung is purportedly preparing Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled configurations for both the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, but in addition to that quartet, the 12.4-inch slate could also see daylight in a third version supporting 5G speeds.
That's not exactly shocking given the Galaxy Tab S6 ultimately came in a 5G-enabled variant as well, but unlike the Snapdragon 855-powered 10.5-incher, Samsung's next-gen speed champion is also expected to be released outside South Korea.
GalaxyClub can merely confirm a vague European rollout for now, but US availability shouldn't be ruled out either. Not with Apple's first iPad Pro model equipped with 5G connectivity around the corner as well. Of course, we also don't know if the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a US release for that thing, but we're definitely feeling optimistic.
The final detail revealed today about the impending Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus is by far the least surprising. We're talking about built-in S Pen support, which is something even the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers at $350 and up. And while there are no words on pricing yet, you can expect much higher numbers than that for the Tab S7 series.