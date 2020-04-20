Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is reportedly headed for Western markets













That still leaves the door open for a last-minute revision to Galaxy Tab S20 and Tab S20 Plus monikers for marketing purposes, but for the time being, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus names have much better odds of commercially materializing at some point this summer.













GalaxyClub can merely confirm a vague European rollout for now, but US availability shouldn't be ruled out either. Not with Apple's first iPad Pro model equipped with 5G connectivity around the corner as well. Of course, we also don't know if the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a US release for that thing, but we're definitely feeling optimistic.





The final detail revealed today about the impending Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus is by far the least surprising. We're talking about built-in S Pen support, which is something even the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers at $350 and up. And while there are no words on pricing yet, you can expect much higher numbers than that for the Tab S7 series.