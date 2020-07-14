Leaked press render shows off one of Samsung's upcoming high-end tablets



Samsung is expected to soon introduce two new top-of-the-line tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ . The latter model will reportedly have a 5G variant that will connect to sub-6GHz 5G networks. The faster 5G download data speeds are found on mmWave networks which means that you might not be totally blown away at how fast the tablet runs on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, or AT&T's consumer-oriented 5G service. There will also be a Wi-Fi version of the device and it will come with a Bluetooth supporting S Pen. A keyboard cover will be available for the tablet.





The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 resolution and the Snapdragon 865+ is under the hood. Configuration options include 6GB of memory paired with 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage. The battery weighs in at 10090 mAh and it supports 45W fast charging. The rear cameras on the back include a pair of 13MP snappers and a 5MP depth sensor. In front, you'll find an 8MP selfie snapper. Press renders were recently leaked by tipster Evan Blass











Monday evening, Blass released a new press render this time of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. This model will also feature Wi-Fi and cellular units, but no 5G. As the image reveals, it too will come out of the box with an S Pen and a keyboard cover which has a dedicated numbers row and a trackpad. The tablet features an 11-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution; like the Galaxy Tab S7+, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform carrying 6GB RAM/128GB of storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.





The cameras on the tablet will match the "Plus" model which is to say it will sport two 13MP cameras on the back along with a 5MP depth sensor with a front-facing 8MP selfie snapper. A 7760mAh battery keeps the lights on and 15W fast charging is supported.







Both tablets will ship with Android 10 and One UI 2.5. The render of the Galaxy Tab S7 shows a pair of speakers on the bottom (along with a Type-C port) and we'd bet that another pair of speakers can be found on the top for stereo sound.





