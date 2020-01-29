The world's first 5G tablet is officially official and launching tomorrow









Unfortunately, there are no words yet on a US commercial release or, for that matter, any official availability details outside Korea. But we're fairly sure this absolute Android beast will not stay exclusive to Samsung's domestic market long.









Other than integrating a 5G modem for next-gen download speeds on the fly and ultra-low mobile network latency, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G looks identical to its Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE-capable siblings. Coated in a relatively bland Mountain Gray hue only, at least for the time being, the 10.5-incher comes with a stunning Super AMOLED display sporting razor-thin bezels and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, as well as a super-premium quad speaker system tuned by AKG and enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology, at least 6GB RAM, and a built-in S Pen.





The stylus is included as standard in the retail package of a 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 5G variant that costs the rough equivalent of $850 in Korea. For a limited time, Samsung will be throwing in a number of additional accessories and benefits at no extra charge, including a productivity-enhancing keyboard book cover. Unfortunately, we seriously doubt the company plans to be as generous with early Tab S6 5G adopters in the US... if the slate is indeed set to expand stateside in the near future.





But that $850 price point sounds about right considering a 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S6 goes for roughly 120 bucks less at the time of this writing.



