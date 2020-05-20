Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
These are not the most cheerful times but one thing that always improves the mood is a new gadget. Especially when that gadget is a brand new phone! Who doesn’t like experiencing the joy of unboxing a new smartphone for real and not just watching it on YouTube?
Well, Ting Mobile is about to provide that opportunity to three of you, our readers! First time you’re hearing about Ting and not even sure what that is? No worries!
There are plenty of ways to get an entry for the giveaway, as you can see from the list below. Follow the instructions for each to improve your chances of winning:
The giveaway is for US residents only and will end in three weeks. The winners will be contacted via the email address they’ve provided for the giveaway.
Even if you’re not one of the lucky few, you can always give Ting Mobile a try by getting a $25 credit in services that the company provides for PhoneArena readers. You can do that from the link below: