Motorola Android Wireless service

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!

Ting Mobile
posted by Ting Mobile
May 20, 2020, 9:05 AM
Advertorial by Ting Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

These are not the most cheerful times but one thing that always improves the mood is a new gadget. Especially when that gadget is a brand new phone! Who doesn’t like experiencing the joy of unboxing a new smartphone for real and not just watching it on YouTube? 

Well, Ting Mobile is about to provide that opportunity to three of you, our readers! First time you’re hearing about Ting and not even sure what that is? No worries!

Ting Mobile is a smarter wireless service provider that uses the networks of Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T to provide coverage for its customers no matter where they are. Ting also lets you customize your usage and pay only for the services you’ve used. For more information, check our recent post about how Ting operates and what makes it a great choice.

Now back to the topic at hand! Ting Mobile is giving away three smartphones in this exclusive PhoneArena giveaway. The devices are kindly provided by Motorola. If you participate, you’ll have a chance to win a Motorola moto g stylus 128GB in Mystic Indigo, or one of two Motorola Moto G7 64GB Ceramic Black devices. 

There are plenty of ways to get an entry for the giveaway, as you can see from the list below. Follow the instructions for each to improve your chances of winning:


The giveaway is for US residents only and will end in three weeks. The winners will be contacted via the email address they’ve provided for the giveaway.

The moto g stylus is a new addition to the Moto G line and one of the few devices on the market that comes with a stylus you can use to take notes, draw, or just navigate your phone with. It also has a modern look with its 6.4-inch hole-punch display and comes with a versatile set of three rear cameras.

The Moto G7 is a great device as well, the Snapdragon 600-series chip and the clean Android One software should keep it nice and responsive for years to come. The camera system isn't as rich as that of the moto g stylus, but it can still take some impressive shots.

Even if you’re not one of the lucky few, you can always give Ting Mobile a try by getting a $25 credit in services that the company provides for PhoneArena readers. You can do that from the link below:


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless