Disappointed by the Galaxy S25 series specs? Here are four big reasons to be excited instead!

Those reasons have been obvious for quite some time, as the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra were never really expected to reinvent the wheel or bring many radical changes to the table over their predecessors, which in turn looked an awful lot like their own forerunners from a couple of years back.

More RAM, more AI readiness





Galaxy S25 If you're looking for innovation in the true sense of the word, I have some news for you: "mainstream" high-end phones are not playing that game, and they haven't been playing that game for a number of years now. Instead, the name of the game here is slow and incremental evolution, and by that standard, the "vanilla"is set to bring a major upgrade in the memory department.









Yes, it appears that even the most affordable family member will be packing 12 gigs of the good stuff, while the top-of-the-line S25 Ultra is likely to accommodate as much as 16GB RAM in combination with both 512GB and 1TB storage space.





has to be Does the 8GB RAM-packing S24 show any weakness on the multitasking front in real-life use? Not as far as I know. But with huge Galaxy AI improvements tipped for the near future, you can never be too prepared. And make no mistake, Samsung is designing these devices to be as future-proofed as possible. Now do you understand why the base S25to be "slightly" costlier than an entry-level Galaxy S24

"Elite" processing power





Yes, I fully realize that it must be hard to get excited about an upgrade that has begun to seem almost obligatory and in no way special, but you'll have to trust me when I tell you that this year's processor revision could be one for the history books.



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered S24 series to be drastic . All the Or if you don't trust me on that, you might have an easier time putting your confidence in one of the most reliable mobile tech leakers on all of social media, who expects the S25's Snapdragon 8 Elite enhancements over the-powered S24 series to be. All the early benchmarks essentially guarantee that will be the case, and mind you, we're talking about the entire world here rather than some kind of region-specific upgrade.

Slim is in





This is a change that was extensively discussed at one point in the lead-up to next week's launch event, but very few people seem to be talking about right now, which is why I feel it is important it gets the attention it deserves.









Galaxy S25 , The S25 Plus , and S25 Ultra are expected to measure 7.2, 7.3, and 8.2mm respectively in thickness, going down from 7.6, 7.7, and 8.6mm on last year's S24 S24 Plus , and S24 Ultra respectively. Once again, Samsung is not reinventing the wheel (or the slab design), but I'm sure we can all recognize how difficult it must have been to trim those numbers from 2024 without also reducing the battery capacity figures.





Would I have preferred to see the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra retain the already reasonably thin profiles of their predecessors while bumping up the battery sizes in search for better endurance numbers between charges? Maybe. But this is what Samsung chose to focus on, perhaps foreshadowing the arrival of the S25 Slim later in the year, and it's something that could definitively set the company's next-gen hero devices apart from the previous generation.

Increased wireless charging speeds





This is something that the most recent specs leak hasn't actually corroborated (or refuted), so it definitely needs to be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may (or may not) bump the S24 Ultra's 15W wireless charging technology up to a 25-watt ceiling , which would incredibly match the top wired charging speeds of the "vanilla" S25 and S24.









Charging speeds in general are clearly not Samsung's forte, so if the company really took the time to work some kind of proprietary magic and improve the Qi2 standard for its next crown jewel, that's without a doubt a very commendable thing that proves you can teach an old dog new tricks inspired by younger pups like OnePlus or Oppo if you ask long enough.



