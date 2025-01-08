Most of the key Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs are all but etched in stone now
In theory, we obviously can't know anything for sure about the Galaxy S25 family of ultra-high-end smartphones until Samsung makes it official at its next big Unpacked event two weeks from today. In practice, however, many of the most important S25 Ultra features and capabilities have essentially stopped being a secret a while ago, and a most reliable source further corroborates a lot of that precious info today.
Although Bluesky user and recent X deserter Roland Quandt is careful enough to leave room for doubt and last-minute surprises by highlighting his latest S25 Ultra-focused social media post merely covers what he "thinks he knows so far", the odds of any of the following details proving inaccurate on January 22 are roughly on par with Bronny's chances of being named NBA MVP this season.
This is what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will (probably) be all about
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;
- Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, HDR10+ support, and 2600 nits peak brightness;
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options;
- 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm dimensions;
- 219 grams weight;
- 45W wired charging capabilities;
- 25W Qi2/PMA wireless charging technology.
If these specifications happen to sound familiar, that might be because a few other social media tipsters and leakers mentioned various identical bits and pieces a number of times in the last couple of months or so. You may have even seen those exact physical measurements bandied about the rumor mill once or twice before, but of course, it's always nice to get "confirmation" from someone as rock-solid and as well-informed as Roland Quandt ahead of the formal announcement of a device as highly anticipated as the S25 Ultra.
Recently leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra renders in Titanium Silver Blue color. | Image Credit -- Gizmochina
That's especially true when you consider that Samsung's next crown jewel is evidently set to weigh 13 grams less and sport a substantially thinner waist than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S25 Ultra, meanwhile, is now widely expected to be ever so slightly taller and considerably narrower than its predecessor despite most likely keeping the 6.8-inch screen size unchanged.
Curiously enough, that specific number is not mentioned by Quandt today, but a different one that is certainly caught my eye, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is apparently likely to support 25W wireless charging speeds. That would be an important upgrade from the S24 Ultra's 15W wireless charging limitation, and although the Qi2 standard is technically restricted to 15 watts as well, Samsung could definitely work some proprietary magic of sorts in that department and... come relatively close to the OnePlus 13's mind-blowing 50W wireless support.
Unfortunately, there's no chance the Galaxy S25 Ultra will go beyond the 45W wired charging capabilities of its forerunners, but on a different note, those revised storage and memory options going all the way up to 1TB and 16GB respectively sure sound lovely.
And here are all the other expected Galaxy S25 Ultra specs
- 200MP main rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture;
- 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom;
- 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom;
- 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture;
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;
- 5,000mAh battery;
- 4.5W reverse wireless charging support;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Titanium frame;
- Corning Gorilla Armor glass;
- Android 15 with One UI 7.
While these are technically not endorsed by Roland Quandt today, their accuracy is perhaps even more certain, either because they're absolute no-brainers or as a consequence of similarly reliable predictions and rumors from the past few weeks or even months.
Galaxy S25 Ultra concept renders in all color options. | Image Credit -- Technizo Concept
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is thus an open book in basically all major aspects and departments (including external appearance following a series of recentky leaked renders), and yet it oddly feels like we haven't begun to scratch the surface of what could make this bad boy the best Android phone to buy in 2025. That's because we've yet to see Samsung's new and improved AI technology in action, and the real-life performance of those seemingly repetitive cameras and that hot new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor could also knock everyone's socks off, completing a potentially unrivaled overall user experience. Or maybe I'm just too optimistic...
