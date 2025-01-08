Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Most of the key Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs are all but etched in stone now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Official promotional banner for Samsung's January 2025 Unpacked event
In theory, we obviously can't know anything for sure about the Galaxy S25 family of ultra-high-end smartphones until Samsung makes it official at its next big Unpacked event two weeks from today. In practice, however, many of the most important S25 Ultra features and capabilities have essentially stopped being a secret a while ago, and a most reliable source further corroborates a lot of that precious info today.

Although Bluesky user and recent X deserter Roland Quandt is careful enough to leave room for doubt and last-minute surprises by highlighting his latest S25 Ultra-focused social media post merely covers what he "thinks he knows so far", the odds of any of the following details proving inaccurate on January 22 are roughly on par with Bronny's chances of being named NBA MVP this season.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

This is what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will (probably) be all about


  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;
  • Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, HDR10+ support, and 2600 nits peak brightness;
  • 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options;
  • 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm dimensions;
  • 219 grams weight;
  • 45W wired charging capabilities;
  • 25W Qi2/PMA wireless charging technology.

If these specifications happen to sound familiar, that might be because a few other social media tipsters and leakers mentioned various identical bits and pieces a number of times in the last couple of months or so. You may have even seen those exact physical measurements bandied about the rumor mill once or twice before, but of course, it's always nice to get "confirmation" from someone as rock-solid and as well-informed as Roland Quandt ahead of the formal announcement of a device as highly anticipated as the S25 Ultra.


That's especially true when you consider that Samsung's next crown jewel is evidently set to weigh 13 grams less and sport a substantially thinner waist than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S25 Ultra, meanwhile, is now widely expected to be ever so slightly taller and considerably narrower than its predecessor despite most likely keeping the 6.8-inch screen size unchanged.

Curiously enough, that specific number is not mentioned by Quandt today, but a different one that is certainly caught my eye, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is apparently likely to support 25W wireless charging speeds. That would be an important upgrade from the S24 Ultra's 15W wireless charging limitation, and although the Qi2 standard is technically restricted to 15 watts as well, Samsung could definitely work some proprietary magic of sorts in that department and... come relatively close to the OnePlus 13's mind-blowing 50W wireless support.

Unfortunately, there's no chance the Galaxy S25 Ultra will go beyond the 45W wired charging capabilities of its forerunners, but on a different note, those revised storage and memory options going all the way up to 1TB and 16GB respectively sure sound lovely.

And here are all the other expected Galaxy S25 Ultra specs


  • 200MP main rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture;
  • 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom;
  • 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom;
  • 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture;
  • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 5,000mAh battery;
  • 4.5W reverse wireless charging support;
  • IP68 water and dust resistance;
  • Titanium frame;
  • Corning Gorilla Armor glass;
  • Android 15 with One UI 7.

While these are technically not endorsed by Roland Quandt today, their accuracy is perhaps even more certain, either because they're absolute no-brainers or as a consequence of similarly reliable predictions and rumors from the past few weeks or even months.

Recommended Stories

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is thus an open book in basically all major aspects and departments (including external appearance following a series of recentky leaked renders), and yet it oddly feels like we haven't begun to scratch the surface of what could make this bad boy the best Android phone to buy in 2025. That's because we've yet to see Samsung's new and improved AI technology in action, and the real-life performance of those seemingly repetitive cameras and that hot new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor could also knock everyone's socks off, completing a potentially unrivaled overall user experience. Or maybe I'm just too optimistic...
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless