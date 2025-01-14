New report claims to reveal Samsung's last-minute Galaxy S25 pricing struggles

Galaxy S25





For what it's worth, we're once again hearing that S25 series pricing is set to "slightly" increase compared to last year's S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, which is definitely better than a big jump.





But if you held out hope for a miraculous change of plans in the eleventh hour from Samsung on this front, it looks like it might be time to relinquish all such hope... ironically, after the company reportedly considered doing precisely that.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Manufacturing costs are simply too high





Fearing a significant price increase could cause sluggish demand, Samsung's head honchos were apparently torn until very recently between going ahead with their original plan and charging the exact same kind of money for the Galaxy S25 trio as for the S24 series this time last year.





Galaxy S24 Obviously, we can't know for sure if any of this really happened or not, but the company purportedly confirmed the final domestic prices of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra "internally" to be "slightly" higher compared to the S24 Plus , and S24 Ultra









Galaxy S25 family's adoption of This tough decision was ultimately made as a consequence of thefamily's adoption of Snapdragon 8 Elite processors and higher memory and storage counts than the S24 series, which naturally came with higher production costs that the tech giant couldn't simply cover (at least in their entirety) out of the stockholders' pockets in the name of (maybe) achieving better sales numbers.





Another factor at play was Korea's weaker and weaker won, which further mounted Samsung's parts importing expenses, so at the end of the day, it sounds like the company's domestic fans should be happy with only a slight price increase.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Unfortunately, the exact price points of the Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are not mentioned or even alluded to in this latest media report, and the same goes for all such details pertaining to other markets like the US or Europe.

So what should you expect from Samsung's US Galaxy S25 series prices?





$850 for a "vanilla" Galaxy S25

$1,050 for a Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

$1,350 for a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.



Yes, I'm standing by my predictions from more than a month ago, which would put all three members of the Galaxy S25 family 50 bucks higher than their respective forerunners. But these are still little more than (semi) educated guesses based on rumors and speculation that could prove, well, wrong, and so you should definitely not take any of my numbers to the bank just yet.









The fact of the matter is that this remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries around one of 2025's most highly anticipated smartphone announcement mere days ahead of Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year.



