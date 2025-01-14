New report claims to reveal Samsung's last-minute Galaxy S25 pricing struggles
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're not that excited about the fast-approaching Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra due to all those persistent recent rumors calling for a price hike over the Galaxy S24 family, I'm afraid the latest media report out of South Korea (translated here) will not do much to appease your fears.
For what it's worth, we're once again hearing that S25 series pricing is set to "slightly" increase compared to last year's S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, which is definitely better than a big jump.
But if you held out hope for a miraculous change of plans in the eleventh hour from Samsung on this front, it looks like it might be time to relinquish all such hope... ironically, after the company reportedly considered doing precisely that.
Manufacturing costs are simply too high
Fearing a significant price increase could cause sluggish demand, Samsung's head honchos were apparently torn until very recently between going ahead with their original plan and charging the exact same kind of money for the Galaxy S25 trio as for the S24 series this time last year.
Obviously, we can't know for sure if any of this really happened or not, but the company purportedly confirmed the final domestic prices of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra "internally" to be "slightly" higher compared to the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
The S25 is significantly costlier to make than the S24 for a couple of different reasons. | Image Credit -- AndroidHeadlines
This tough decision was ultimately made as a consequence of the Galaxy S25 family's adoption of Snapdragon 8 Elite processors and higher memory and storage counts than the S24 series, which naturally came with higher production costs that the tech giant couldn't simply cover (at least in their entirety) out of the stockholders' pockets in the name of (maybe) achieving better sales numbers.
Another factor at play was Korea's weaker and weaker won, which further mounted Samsung's parts importing expenses, so at the end of the day, it sounds like the company's domestic fans should be happy with only a slight price increase.
Unfortunately, the exact price points of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are not mentioned or even alluded to in this latest media report, and the same goes for all such details pertaining to other markets like the US or Europe.
So what should you expect from Samsung's US Galaxy S25 series prices?
- $850 for a "vanilla" Galaxy S25 with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM;
- $1,050 for a Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;
- $1,350 for a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.
Yes, I'm standing by my predictions from more than a month ago, which would put all three members of the Galaxy S25 family 50 bucks higher than their respective forerunners. But these are still little more than (semi) educated guesses based on rumors and speculation that could prove, well, wrong, and so you should definitely not take any of my numbers to the bank just yet.
The S25 Ultra is likely to cost a little bit more than the S24 Ultra, both in South Korea and the US. | Image Credit -- AndroidHeadlines
The fact of the matter is that this remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries around one of 2025's most highly anticipated smartphone announcement mere days ahead of Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year.
With largely familiar designs and... even more familiar spec sheets, pricing could coincidentally prove the ultimate make-or-break detail for the Galaxy S25 trio, explaining why the world's number one smartphone vendor purportedly had such trouble and took such a long time to finalize this key piece of the overall value equation.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: