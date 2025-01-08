Impressive Galaxy S25 Ultra performance gains revealed by leaker
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the non-negotiables when buying a flagship phone is performance and if a new leak is to be believed, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have plenty of it.
Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on January 22 to unveil the new S series flagship phones. Thanks to a barrage of rumors, we know nearly everything about the phones already, but few questions remained unanswered until today, such as whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be too hot to handle.
Fortunately, potential buyers have nothing to worry about, assuming Ahmed Qwaider is spot on with his latest rumor. According to him, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will perform 38 percent better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is already quite speedy and among the top phones available.
This is consistent with earlier rumors, which pointed at huge single-core and multi-core CPU gains.
Qwaider also says that the phone will offer 34 percent faster graphics and a 43 percent improved NPU.
The other two models, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will apparently feature a 10 percent higher cooling rate. The leaker has assured buyers that the devices won't feel warm during use.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will allegedly feature curved corners and flat sides. The phone is also said to flaunt a new ultrawide camera and faster wireless charging speeds.
Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on January 22 to unveil the new S series flagship phones. Thanks to a barrage of rumors, we know nearly everything about the phones already, but few questions remained unanswered until today, such as whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be too hot to handle.
When the first couple of phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to rock, were released, they were said to be prone to overheating. Samsung's flagship may feature an overclocked version of the chip, so anything overheating issue will be exacerbated.
Fortunately, potential buyers have nothing to worry about, assuming Ahmed Qwaider is spot on with his latest rumor. According to him, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will perform 38 percent better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is already quite speedy and among the top phones available.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer faster performance and a better cooling system. | Image Credit - Ahmed Qwaider
This is consistent with earlier rumors, which pointed at huge single-core and multi-core CPU gains.
Qwaider also says that the phone will offer 34 percent faster graphics and a 43 percent improved NPU.
While performance improvements were always expected, it wasn't known if the phone would have a better cooling system than its predecessor. Today's rumor puts everyone's mind at ease by revealing that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 42 percent higher cooling rate.
The other two models, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will apparently feature a 10 percent higher cooling rate. The leaker has assured buyers that the devices won't feel warm during use.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will allegedly feature curved corners and flat sides. The phone is also said to flaunt a new ultrawide camera and faster wireless charging speeds.
You can reserve the phones before the launch to lock in a $50 credit.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: