Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Impressive Galaxy S25 Ultra performance gains revealed by leaker

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S25 Ultra performance cooling system
One of the non-negotiables when buying a flagship phone is performance and if a new leak is to be believed, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have plenty of it.

Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on January 22 to unveil the new S series flagship phones. Thanks to a barrage of rumors, we know nearly everything about the phones already, but few questions remained unanswered until today, such as whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be too hot to handle.

When the first couple of phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to rock, were released, they were said to be prone to overheating. Samsung's flagship may feature an overclocked version of the chip, so anything overheating issue will be exacerbated.

Fortunately, potential buyers have nothing to worry about, assuming Ahmed Qwaider is spot on with his latest rumor. According to him, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will perform 38 percent better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is already quite speedy and among the top phones available.



This is consistent with earlier rumors, which pointed at huge single-core and multi-core CPU gains.

Qwaider also says that the phone will offer 34 percent faster graphics and a 43 percent improved NPU.

While performance improvements were always expected, it wasn't known if the phone would have a better cooling system than its predecessor. Today's rumor puts everyone's mind at ease by revealing that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 42 percent higher cooling rate.

The other two models, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will apparently feature a 10 percent higher cooling rate. The leaker has assured buyers that the devices won't feel warm during use.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will allegedly feature curved corners and flat sides. The phone is also said to flaunt a new ultrawide camera and faster wireless charging speeds.

You can reserve the phones before the launch to lock in a $50 credit.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless