Impressive Galaxy S25 Ultra performance gains revealed by leaker

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra









This is consistent with earlier rumors, which pointed at huge single-core and multi-core CPU gains.



Qwaider also says that the phone will offer 34 percent faster graphics and a 43 percent improved NPU.



While performance improvements were always expected, it wasn't known if the phone would have a better cooling system than its predecessor. Today's rumor puts everyone's mind at ease by revealing that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 42 percent higher cooling rate.



The other two models, the



The Galaxy S25 Ultra will allegedly



You can reserve the phones before the launch to lock in a $50 credit. This is consistent with earlier rumors, which pointed at huge single-core and multi-core CPU gains.Qwaider also says that the phone will offer 34 percent faster graphics and a 43 percent improved NPU.While performance improvements were always expected, it wasn't known if the phone would have a better cooling system than its predecessor. Today's rumor puts everyone's mind at ease by revealing that thewill have a 42 percent higher cooling rate.The other two models, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will apparently feature a 10 percent higher cooling rate. The leaker has assured buyers that the devices won't feel warm during use.Thewill allegedly feature curved corners and flat side s. The phone is also said to flaunt a new ultrawide camera and faster wireless charging speeds.You can reserve the phones before the launch to lock in a $50 credit.





Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

One of the non-negotiables when buying a flagship phone is performance and if a new leak is to be believed, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have plenty of it.Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on January 22 to unveil the new S series flagship phones. Thanks to a barrage of rumors, we know nearly everything about the phones already, but few questions remained unanswered until today, such as whether thewill be too hot to handle.When the first couple of phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which theis expected to rock, were released, they were said to be prone to overheating . Samsung's flagship may feature an overclocked version of the chip , so anything overheating issue will be exacerbated.Fortunately, potential buyers have nothing to worry about, assuming Ahmed Qwaider is spot on with his latest rumor. According to him, thewill perform 38 percent better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra , which is already quite speedy and among the top phones available