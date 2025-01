Samsung releases your video invitation to the first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2025

On the Samsung Galaxy YouTube channel Samsung has an invitation for you., you can view a quick 15-second video that shows someone off-camera asking a digital assistant, "Hey, when is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked? Can you put it on my calendar?" After showing the logos for GalaxyAI and Samsung , the video ends. But it does confirm that the event will be held on January 22nd and you'll be able to stream it live at Samsung.com starting at 1 pm ET (10 am PT).

Galaxy S25 , Galaxy S25 series models in all regions could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor (AP). Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship Galaxy S25 series consisting of the Galaxy S25+ , and the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Samsung is getting rid of the aggressive, menacing square corners on the Galaxy S Ultra and is replacing them with a softer, rounded design. Issues with Samsung Foundry's yield at 3nm mean that all of theseries models in all regions could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor (AP).





Galaxy S25 series. Instead, the chipset might debut on the Galaxy Z Flip FE expected this summer.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera (up from the



Theis expected to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera (up from the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's12MP ultrawide sensor) and possibly add support for Qi2 wireless charging. Since we are apparently in the age of AI, GalaxyAI should add more new capabilities trying to extend the lead in mobile AI that Samsung (arguably) has over GoogleAI. As for Apple Intelligence , Cupertino is arriving late to the game and it shows.







Possibly showing up at the first Unpacked event of 2025 could be the Galaxy Ring 2 and Augmented Reality glasses. If these devices aren't ready for an early 2025 release, Sammy could decide just to tease them at the event. The Ring 2 will reportedly add two more ring sizes, updated sensors for more accurate readings, and additional AI features. The Ring 2 also supposedly gets a hike in the all-important "days of use between charges" which currently stands at "up to seven days."









The AR glasses look like regular prescription specs and will rely on Google's Gemini AI. It's possible that Samsung could also give us a sneak peek at its mixed reality headset which will run Android XR (extended reality).