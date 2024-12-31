Benchmark test of Galaxy S25 Ultra reveals overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite "for Galaxy"

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Just yesterday we told you that Samsung will probably use the Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP) to power the entire Galaxy S25 series. Typically, the Exynos 2500 would have been found inside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in most markets not including the U.S., Canada, and China. Unfortunately, Samsung Foundry's low yield on 3nm production makes the use of the Exynos 2500 for this year's Samsung flagship line prohibitive.

We expect that the version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP that will be used on Samsung's 2025 flagship line will feature overclocked CPU cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 both had "for Galaxy" variants that featured overclocked CPU cores; now it seems that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will use overclocked CPU cores as well. The higher clock speeds did show up in a Geekbench 6 test of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Based on the benchmark test, the configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy AP features two prime CPU cores running at a clock speed up to 4.47GHz and six performance CPU cores with a clock speed as fast as 3.53GHz. The difference between the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite and the overclocked variant of the chipset is the .15GHz faster clock speed on the "for Galaxy" version. In other words, on non-Galaxy phones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite's prime CPU cores top out at 4.32GHz. On the "for Galaxy" version, the prime cores max out at 4.47GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy are benchmarked. | Image credit-@TECHINFOSOCIALS - Benchmark test of Galaxy S25 Ultra reveals overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite &quot;for Galaxy&quot;
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy are benchmarked. | Image credit-@TECHINFOSOCIALS
  

Surprisingly, despite having the over clocked prime cores, the benchmark scores came to 9793 and 3049 for the multi-core and single-core scores respectively. A reference device using the same AP had higher single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench. This reference device had 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and beat other flagship Android chips by posting scores up to 47% higher on Geekbench 6.

While the Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are not as impressive as one would have hoped, in the scheme of things it doesn't necessarily mean that the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Galaxy S25 Ultra won't be the powerhouses you might expect them to be.

There are about three weeks left until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 series and the Android community is getting excited over the upcoming Unpacked event expected to take place on January 22nd.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it's been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

LineageOS 22.1 brings Android 15 to over 100 older devices, new features and improved performance
Google Pixel partners with the Australian Open to become its official smartphone
Here's how to use the feature that protects your iPhone in case of a major cyber attack
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
