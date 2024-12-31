Benchmark test of Galaxy S25 Ultra reveals overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite "for Galaxy"









Based on the benchmark test, the configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy AP features two prime CPU cores running at a clock speed up to 4.47GHz and six performance CPU cores with a clock speed as fast as 3.53GHz. The difference between the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite and the overclocked variant of the chipset is the .15GHz faster clock speed on the "for Galaxy" version. In other words, on non-Galaxy phones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite's prime CPU cores top out at 4.32GHz. On the "for Galaxy" version, the prime cores max out at 4.47GHz.













Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Surprisingly, despite having the over clocked prime cores, the benchmark scores came to 9793 and 3049 for the multi-core and single-core scores respectively. A reference device using the same AP had higher single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench. This reference device had 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and beat other flagship Android chips by posting scores up to 47% higher on Geekbench 6.





While the Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are not as impressive as one would have hoped, in the scheme of things it doesn't necessarily mean that the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Galaxy S25 Ultra won't be the powerhouses you might expect them to be.





