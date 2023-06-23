Galaxy S24 series codename suggests Samsung will definitely keep the Plus model around





But this rumor cycle actually started many months ago , and although we still can't be 100 percent sure of a lot of things, one important detail seems essentially etched in stone already. Contrary to some super-early speculation (that no one really took seriously in the first place), Samsung is expected to release the S24 in three main variants, just like the S23 this year, the S22 in 2022, the S21 in 2021, S20 in 2020, and even the S10 in 2019.

Let us explain





How do we "know" a Galaxy S24+ is happening alongside a base S24 model and a top-of-the-line S24 Ultra version? Well, according to not one but two rock-solid sources, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is known on the inside as the "Muse3", and using our super-advanced powers of deduction, we can assume that means two other "Muses" are also in the pipeline. Specifically, a Galaxy S24, aka Muse1, and a Galaxy S24 Plus, most likely internally codenamed Muse2.









Do these rumored codenames tell us anything else about the ultra-high-end handset trio presumably lined up for an early 2024 commercial debut? Not really... or at least not yet, although SamMobile and GalaxyClub's joint reveal should make it a little easier for the two publications and other rumor-mongering outfits and individuals like them to dig up precious Galaxy S24 series information going forward.





In case you're wondering, similar reveals happened many months in advance of S23, S22, or S21 launch events in previous years, disclosing the Diamond, Rainbow, and Unbound codenames of the three smartphone families respectively... that also didn't mean anything in regards to their features and capabilities.





Of course, there's already a lot of (mostly optimistic) gossip floating around on those topics, with the generally reliable folks at GalaxyClub, for instance, only being able to "confirm" today that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature (among others) a telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, up from the 3x optical zoom capabilities of the S23 Ultra 's non-periscope rear-facing telephoto shooter.

Hope for the best upgrades, be prepared for the smallest changes





















As usual, a January announcement is already rumored by a number of sources, and with the Galaxy S23 lineup not exactly selling like hotcakes according to the latest reports, Samsung could well "rush" the S24 series to market to try to better compete against Apple's iPhone 15 roster