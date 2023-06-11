Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source

A tweet from prolific Twitter tipster Ice Universe reveals, from a Korean source, the image sensors that are expected to be found on next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Once again, the camera array will be led by Samsung's 200MP HP2 sensor. While there had been rumors that Samsung will drop one of the two 10MP telephoto cameras in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this rumor shows something different.





Samsung will keep the 12MP Sony IMX754 (with a 10MP crop) for the telephoto camera that delivers a 3x optical zoom. And the Galaxy S24 Ultra will slightly upgrade the sensor on the second 12MP telephoto camera (again, with a 10MP crop) by using the Sony IMX754+. That camera will deliver 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a pair of IMX754 sensors for its two telephoto cameras. And also returning to next year's Ultra handset will be the 12MP Sony IMX564 sensor which will be used by the ultra-wide camera.









While on the face of it, it would seem that Samsung is making a small change to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear cameras and the manufacturer could be making improvements in image processing and computational photography in order to deliver photography improvements on the phone. A bigger change might be found under the hood. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered globally by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy application processor from Qualcomm, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have two different chipsets depending on the region.

