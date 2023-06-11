Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source

Samsung Android Camera
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
A tweet from prolific Twitter tipster Ice Universe reveals, from a Korean source, the image sensors that are expected to be found on next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Once again, the camera array will be led by Samsung's 200MP HP2 sensor. While there had been rumors that Samsung will drop one of the two 10MP telephoto cameras in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this rumor shows something different.

Samsung will keep the 12MP Sony IMX754 (with a 10MP crop) for the telephoto camera that delivers a 3x optical zoom. And the Galaxy S24 Ultra will slightly upgrade the sensor on the second 12MP telephoto camera (again, with a 10MP crop) by using the Sony IMX754+. That camera will deliver 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a pair of IMX754 sensors for its two telephoto cameras. And also returning to next year's Ultra handset will be the 12MP Sony IMX564 sensor which will be used by the ultra-wide camera.

A Korean source allegedly leaks the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear camera sensors - Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
A Korean source allegedly leaks the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear camera sensors

While on the face of it, it would seem that Samsung is making a small change to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear cameras and the manufacturer could be making improvements in image processing and computational photography in order to deliver photography improvements on the phone. A bigger change might be found under the hood. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered globally by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy application processor from Qualcomm, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have two different chipsets depending on the region.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!

The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700!

Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option.
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

In North America and China, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Elsewhere, the phone could be powered by the Exynos 2400. This is believed to be a powerful deca-core processor manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm LPP (Low Power Plus) process node. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won't be a slouch as it will reportedly use a 1+5+2 core configuration adding an additional "performance" core and dropping one "efficiency" core.

Popular stories

Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
Portable beast Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off & comes with a free keyboard for a limited time
Portable beast Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off & comes with a free keyboard for a limited time
Samsung's upcoming 14.6-inch premium tablet receives certification in the U.S.
Samsung's upcoming 14.6-inch premium tablet receives certification in the U.S.
Porcelain Pixel Fold back in stock; pre-order now for August delivery
Porcelain Pixel Fold back in stock; pre-order now for August delivery
Pixel Watch users relieved to find a vital feature that was not there at launch
Pixel Watch users relieved to find a vital feature that was not there at launch
Wall Street analyst sees Apple raising iPhone 15 prices this year
Wall Street analyst sees Apple raising iPhone 15 prices this year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless