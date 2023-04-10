The Galaxy S24 graphics may beat iPhone 15 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU bump

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Galaxy S24 graphics may beat the iPhone 15 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU bump
Information about the next chipset generation that will be powering the best Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 next year - Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - is slowly trickling down via the usual channels that deal with mobile processor leaks.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs and graphics


First we learned that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will come in a more powerful configuration than the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and now famed leakster Digital Chat Station claims that the new Adreno 750 GPU will be 50% more powerful than the current Adreno 740 in the S23.

While the Galaxy's Gen 2 processor has one peak performance core, four midrange ones, and three everyday computing cores for the mundane tasks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will arrive with two high-end performance cores which can be revved up to 3GHz+ high clock speeds, as well as three midrange cores in the following layout:

  • 2x Arm codename Hayes (A5xx) "silver" cores
  • 3x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "gold" cores
  • 2x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "titanium" cores
  • 1x Arm codename Hunter ELP (Xn) "gold+" core

This would ensure more balanced distribution of power and, if Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is built on the 3nm process, like the Apple A17 is expected to be, the increase in performance will happen at a power draw comparable to that of its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 called Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which is clocked higher than the stock 3.2 GHz version, and is giving Apple a run for its money in the GPU department.

According to our benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip seems to be on par with the iPhone 14's Apple A15 processor, at least in the multi-core results, despite being clocked lower, and it only gives way to the new Apple A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the multi-core count. When it comes to graphics and gaming performance, however, it meets and even beats the A16 as it stays a few degrees cooler under gaming pressure, all at a comparable performance per watt.

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1583
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884
Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4937
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491
3DMark Extreme (High) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382
3DMark Extreme (Low) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327
View all

If the Adreno 750 GPU in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is indeed 50% faster, the next Mobile Platform for Galaxy on the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, may again beat the graphics subsystem on the iPhone 15 Ultra model that will be its top-end competitor. 

In short, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm created its best mobile chipset in recent memory, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will seemingly solidify those tendencies even when facing Apple's powerful A17 chipset and its graphics processor.

