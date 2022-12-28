Prolific leaker expects new type of zoom camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24





The exact wording of Ice Universe's tweet leaves a lot to the imagination, which could either mean that Samsung might be planning to use a new sensor or adopt a different type of lens altogether.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 28, 2022







Just yesterday, LG Innotek announced a compact new folded lens , which allows for optical zoom in the 4x-9x zoom range without loss of optical image quality. Similarly to the lens of mirrorless and DSLR cameras, LG's latest breakthrough utilizes moving components but on a much smaller scale, saving space and potentially allowing for no loss of image quality. Given that Samsung was at the forefront of the telephoto game with its folded periscope lens a few years back, we are certain that an appropriate answer is in the works over at the South Korean giant's R&D unit, so we could probably interpret Ice Universe's words this way.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra certainly has the necessary hardware punches at hand, with a dedicated 10x optical camera and another 3x telephoto one, so imagine how good things could be if a single camera does the same function, but saves precious space.



Another possibility is that Samsung could use any of its existing high-res camera sensor of the ISOCELL lineup, or develop a whole new sensor altogether. The Another possibility is that Samsung could use any of its existing high-res camera sensor of the ISOCELL lineup, or develop a whole new sensor altogether. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is widely rumored to utilize an ISOCELL HP2 sensor clocking in at the respectable 200MP.



Surely, it's a bit too early to expect any significant leaks about the Galaxy S24 series given that we haven't even seen or touched the Surely, it's a bit too early to expect any significant leaks about the Galaxy S24 series given that we haven't even seen or touched the Galaxy S23 family just yet (an official announcement is expected to take place in early February), so all Galaxy S24 rumors should be taken with a solid dose of salt. Let's not put the cart in front of the donkey, so let's leave the Galaxy S24 rumors for another time.