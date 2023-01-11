The iPhone 14 Plus curse: Galaxy S24 Plus might get scrapped





With phone development kicking off roughly a year or more before launch, Samsung has reportedly already started early development of the Galaxy S24 series. Reportedly, the Galaxy S24 is rolling under the DM moniker internally, but The Elec has learned that it only has two sub-projects at the moment, DM1 and DM3.





It doesn't take a lot of imagination to infer that those projects mark the budget Galaxy S24 and the super-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. Notably missing is the DM2 sub-project, which should have been the code name for the Galaxy S24 Plus, the middle-child of the Galaxy family. Yes, all of this has been mostly implied, so nothing is set in stone, but it makes sense to start writing that eulogy for Galaxy Plus flagships.





There's always the chance that the DM2 sub-project could be added later on or has been omitted due to another reason, points out The Elec , but chances are that the Galaxy S24 Plus has been scrapped.





The Plus version of previous Galaxy phones has always sold the worst among the lineup, and while you'd assume that a large yet relatively affordable phone would sell like hot cakes, this hasn't been the case with Samsung's latest wares. Bluntly said, the Galaxy S22 Plus, similarly to its precursors, has mostly failed to match up the sales numbers of the more compact but similarly-spec'd Galaxy S22 and the ultra-premium and lusted over Galaxy S22 Ultra.





This issue isn't isolated to Samsung, as Apple also wrongly assumed that people would want a big affordable phone. The resulting This issue isn't isolated to Samsung, as Apple also wrongly assumed that people would want a big affordable phone. The resulting iPhone 14 Plus was launched instead of an even more compact version of the regular iPhone, but counter-intuitively met with lukewarm, lackluster demand and low sales . The significant delay in the release date in comparison with the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup also didn't help the iPhone 14 Plus' case either.

Invalid OFFERSWIDGET tag - missing id