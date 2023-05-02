Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could recycle the design of their predecessors
The design of a smartphone can easily become its main selling point… or its fatal flaw. Not only do looks sell, but a new aesthetic can also make a device appear as a much bigger improvement that it actually is. This is especially true when it comes to high-end lineups like the Galaxy S series.
This year’s iteration of Samsung's flagship series brought a plethora of big improvements to the table. The Galaxy S23 lineup is undoubtedly a substantial upgrade over its predecessor Apparently, the Korean tech giant will be keeping at least one key part of its latest flagship the same next year: namely, the design.
According to a recent tweet from a prominent tech leaker, the “S24, S24+ keep the same design as their predecessors”. The tip makes no mention of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
S24 Early Rumors- S24,S24+ keep the same design as their predecessors pic.twitter.com/D1wZwTBgGa— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 1, 2023
The main reason why this will be a letdown for some is the fact that the S series has retained the same general aesthetic for a good couple of years now. There are smallish design tweaks across generations, but nothing too significant. This, in addition to what some users perceive as “incremental” updates year-on-year have created a sense of stagnation.
For the time being, we do not know how significant of an improvement the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus are going to be. Regardless, a new design would have made them infinitely interesting by default. Unfortunately, Samsung seems to think there is no point in fixing something that is not broken.
Now would be the time to mention that most high-end smartphone lineups have plateaued in recent years. Premium handsets have gotten so good lately that there are only so many big improvements a manufacturer can implement. That being said, a new look is something that could add a sense of excitement to an otherwise incremental update.
