All Galaxy S23 models could have better battery life





Despite having the same 5,000mAh cell as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S22 Ultra has a shorter (albeit not disappointing) battery life. The phone lasts about a day and a half with moderate use, which isn't bad at all, but it's reasonable to expect more from a productivity-centric handset.





The S22 Plus came with a 4,500mAh battery and offered a solid battery life, whereas the standard S22 disappointed with its 3,700mAh cell. Rumors suggest that the S23 Plus will have a 4,700mAh battery under the hood and the S23 will also feature a bigger 3,900mAh battery.





It's pretty much etched in stone that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the same battery and charging specs as its predecessor, so we are looking at a 5,000mAh cell and 45W charging.

Bigger battery or not, all Galaxy S23 variants will likely last longer





Trusted leaker Ice Universe has revealed that Galaxy S23 phones will get a new low-power mode which will greatly reduce power consumption without requiring you to dial down the refresh rate or resulting in severe performance tradeoffs.









Samsung's Galaxy phones already feature a power-saving mode that preserves battery life by limiting certain things. The light performance mode that Ice is talking about appears to be the one that was introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.





As is the case with Samsung's latest foldable phones, this mode will not work when playing games. Samsung will probably let you tweak game settings using the Game Booster feature.







Apart from the light mode, there is another thing that will likely influence the battery life greatly: the chipset. The Galaxy S23 range will apparently be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , which rumors say will be more power efficient than the chip giant's current premium SoCs. This should help prolong battery life further.



