The Galaxy S23 Ultra may soon top the best camera phones list





The Galaxy S23 Ultra camera may be the best there is on a phone



According to leakster Yogesh Brar, issuing the cryptic " 200MP + 10MP (10X, Periscope Tele) + 10MP (3x Tele) + 12MP (UW) " tweet, the Glaxy S23 Ultra "should be fun" with these camera specs.





If you are wondering what exactly are they referring to, below are the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs that have been rumored so far:

Main camera: 200MP Samsung ISOCELL 1/1.3" sensor with 0.60 micron pixel size

3x telephoto camera: 10MP, Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm

10x periscope zoom camera: 10MP, Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm

Ultrawide camera: 12MP sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm





Sounds exactly like what the @heyitsyogesh account is informing about and, basically, the rest of the stellar S22 Ultra camera specs will be left intact, while Samsung will introduce a custom 200MP sensor with a number of pioneering features besides the record high for a Galaxy phone resolution.





The mysterious 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor destined for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be 1/1.3 inches in size and it will have 0.6μm sized pixels and a larger aperture of f/1.7 for getting in more light. For reference, the S22 Ultra's 108MP sensor is 1/1.33 inches with 0.8µm pixels and an f/1.8 aperture.. That sits right between the ISOCELL HP1's 0.64 microns and the HPX's 0.56 microns, so it indeed must be a new sensor.









The Galaxy S23 'Ultra' camera stabilization mode





The main camera upgrade is not expected to carry over to the zoom cameras as they are still expected to remain a 10MP one with 10x periscope magnification and another 10MP sensor under the 3x telephoto camera lens.





Samsung may also have an answer to Apple's Action Mode video recording, as per one credible tipster. It would be aptly called " Ultra Stabilization " and be exclusive to the top end Galaxy S23 Ultra model as an extension to Samsung's resident Super Steady mode that you see pitted against the iPhone 14 Pro Max's Action Mode below.





The Night mode





What piqued our interest, however, and kept it high, are the indications that Samsung will use the ample cropping and pixel-binning possibilities that a new 200MP sensor will give it to improve the low-light camera performance on the S23 Ultra. If a recently leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra low-light camera comparison is any indication, night shots could indeed come sharper and more detailed than what Samsung's 2022 flagship is producing.







