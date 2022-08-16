Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 'Light' mode boosts battery life
Samsung has resurrected the basic performance mode of old Notes on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 and it differs from the usual battery-saver optimizations of One UI. The new setting has been put to the test by Redditor Dudi4PoLFr with some pretty interesting results.
How to turn on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's Light performance profile to increase battery life
As you can easily guess, the new Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 performance profiles can be found in the new Settings > Performance Profile section under which there are two options - Standard and Light - along with explanations what each of them does.
This new performance profile section in One UI 4.1.1 makes a cameo on Samsung's 2022 foldable phones seemingly in order to prolong their battery life as the Light mode explanation states, but is in fact a replacement of the Enhanced Processing switch of yesteryear that precious versions of One UI sport.
Since battery life was the Achilles heel of Samsung's previous foldables, it has greatly improved the 2022 crop in that record, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery life, in particular, showing roughly 20% longer endurance in our benchmarks compared to the Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's Light vs Standard performance profile benchmarks
On top of that, benchmarking the Light profile against the Standard one on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 shows that Samsung's new performance restrictions bring about 20% "lighter" benchmark scores compared to the Standard mode.
Needless to say, this comes at the expense of some clever throttling and performance optimization when needed, as the benchmarks of the two profiles pitted against each other below attest to.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Light vs Standard vs Z Fold 3 performance benchmarks
In fact, you can expect to gain the equivalent increase in battery life due to the processor throttling of the powerful Cortex-X2 core in Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 which is as mighty as it is heat producing when pushed to its limits in our subjective impressions from the foldable phone.
This is especially true in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 whose thin and elegant frame doesn't allow for stellar heat dissipation, so you are left with a whole lot of throttling anyway as you can see from our 3D gaming battery test which is the only area where it gave way to the Z Flip 3's battery life. Put it in the new Light performance mode, though, and the universe will be back in a state of equilibrium.
