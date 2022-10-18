Galaxy S23 spec leak pours cold water on rumored long overdue upgrade





From the very beginning of the S23 range leak cycle, it has been apparent that the vanilla Galaxy S23, as well as the S23 Plus, will be very iterative upgrades over their predecessors. Recently leaked case images have corroborated rumors that they will ditch their camera islands for a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like look. Other design elements are expected to largely remain the same.





Today, leaker Yogesh Brar has posted all the rumored Galaxy S23 specs. The device will retain the Galaxy S22's 6.1 inches screen and high 120Hz refresh rate as well as the triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide angle unit, and a 10MP telephoto camera.





This is in line with earlier rumors and not disappointing as such, given that the S22 got new main and telephoto sensors just last year and Samsung will likely improve the experience this year with software tricks.





Today's leak confirms a bigger battery, but doesn't support earlier rumors about a new selfie camera





The leak also says that the handset will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which again is not surprising, as it's the norm for Samsung to equip its flagship phones with new SoCs and it has yet to copy Apple's approach of reserving a new chip for the premium models. Leaked benchmark results suggest that the processor is considerably more powerful than the Gen 1 that underpins the S22 range.





As was the case last year, the chip will be mated with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.





It had been suggested that after four years, Samsung would be increasing the megapixels on the front camera, but apparently, the S23 is not going to switch to a 12MP camera and will stick with a 10MP front snapper.





One upgrade that does appear confirmed is a bigger battery. The S23 will likely have a 200mAh bigger 3,900mAh battery and while that may not sound like a lot, keep in mind that the battery life will also benefit from a more efficient chip.





Charging specs will remain the same so we can expect 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.



