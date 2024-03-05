Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 can now be yours for a measly $400 with no trade-in





Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black Color, Verizon Activation Required $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





Verizon and AT&T customers. These can reduce the Galaxy S23 's aforementioned list price to a lower-than-ever $399.99 sans an obligatory device trade-in, which is clearly special, not to mention unusually convenient. Luckily for bargain hunters in love with powerful Samsung handsets, that's precisely what has arrived in the form of a sweet new Best Buy promotion aimed squarely atand AT&T customers. These can reduce the's aforementioned list price to a lower-than-ever $399.99 sans an obligatory device trade-in, which is clearly special, not to mention unusually convenient.





Of course, you do have to meet one key requirement in order to enjoy this never-before-seen discount, and there are no prizes for guessing exactly what that is. Yes, we are talking about upfront activation on one of the two carriers, with new lines or new accounts required on AT&T as well and no second condition imposed on new and existing Big Red subscribers.









Exactly as powerful as the 12R as it packs an identical Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Galaxy S23 is obviously significantly smaller and slower as far as charging capabilities are concerned, but its camera skills are undeniably better and the software support pretty much unrivaled in today's Android landscape.



