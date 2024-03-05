Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 can now be yours for a measly $400 with no trade-in

Up Next:
Priced at $799.99 back in the day, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 with no Plus or Ultra characteristics was permanently marked down to $699.99 following the official announcement of the (lightly) upgraded Galaxy S24 family. That didn't exactly feel like an irresistible value proposition, which is why it was definitely nice to see Amazon add an extra $100 discount with no strings attached yesterday.
But with an avalanche of unprecedented S24 series deals also coming in from Samsung and various major third-party retailers in the last 24 hours or so, the S23 certainly needed another little boost to its mainstream appeal to remain in the spotlight.
Luckily for bargain hunters in love with powerful Samsung handsets, that's precisely what has arrived in the form of a sweet new Best Buy promotion aimed squarely at Verizon and AT&T customers. These can reduce the Galaxy S23's aforementioned list price to a lower-than-ever $399.99 sans an obligatory device trade-in, which is clearly special, not to mention unusually convenient.
Of course, you do have to meet one key requirement in order to enjoy this never-before-seen discount, and there are no prizes for guessing exactly what that is. Yes, we are talking about upfront activation on one of the two carriers, with new lines or new accounts required on AT&T as well and no second condition imposed on new and existing Big Red subscribers.
At four Benjamins, the Galaxy S23 substantially undercuts Google's non-Pro Pixel 8 right now while more or less matching the affordability of the OnePlus 12R, which still starts at $500... with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in.
Exactly as powerful as the 12R as it packs an identical Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Galaxy S23 is obviously significantly smaller and slower as far as charging capabilities are concerned, but its camera skills are undeniably better and the software support pretty much unrivaled in today's Android landscape.
All in all, if you can meet Best Buy's requirements, you should absolutely pull the trigger ASAP, and if you don't want to stay tied to Verizon or AT&T for too long, ask your carrier nicely to release you of your obligation. Odds are they'll understand (because they have to), and you'll end up with a super-affordable unlocked high-ender in your possesion.
