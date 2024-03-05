Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time

Up Next:
What could possibly be better than getting the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,150 with no strings attached or as little as $300 with an additional $100 Samsung store credit after meeting a couple of key requirements? How about a cheaper-than-free Galaxy S24 Plus?
Is such a thing even possible? With a new Discover Samsung Spring offer, it sure is, although you do obviously need to jump through a few hoops to save $1,050 on a device that normally starts at $999.99.
First of all, you have to be okay with an upfront activation on T-Mobile or AT&T and a monthly installment plan on your carrier of choice (minus Verizon). Then you need to be willing to trade in an existing smartphone, which may sound annoyingly inconvenient... until you take a look at the unusually lengthy list of eligible handsets.
We're not going to mention every single model here, but suffice it to say that the Galaxy S20 FE, S22, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, Note 20, S21 FE, iPhone 11, 12, 13, SE (3rd Gen), Pixel 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, OnePlus 10T, 10 Pro, and 11 all qualify for the exact same $100 trade-in discount, which naturally means newer and better devices get an identical treatment.
That already knocks the $999.99 list price of the 256GB Galaxy S24+ all the way down to $0, which doesn't stop Samsung from sweetening the deal even further with an extra $50 credit you can use on accessories of your choice. That means you can buy a nice pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch at a cool discount together with your free ultra-high-end 6.7-inch smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is definitely not something that happens very often and will thus not last very long.
