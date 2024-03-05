Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

What could possibly be better than getting the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,150 with no strings attached or as little as $300 with an additional $100 Samsung store credit after meeting a couple of key requirements? How about a cheaper-than-free Galaxy S24 Plus?

Is such a thing even possible? With a new Discover Samsung Spring offer, it sure is, although you do obviously need to jump through a few hoops to save $1,050 on a device that normally starts at $999.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Store Credit Included, AT&T or T-Mobile Installment Plan and Eligible Device Trade-In Required
First of all, you have to be okay with an upfront activation on T-Mobile or AT&T and a monthly installment plan on your carrier of choice (minus Verizon). Then you need to be willing to trade in an existing smartphone, which may sound annoyingly inconvenient... until you take a look at the unusually lengthy list of eligible handsets. 

We're not going to mention every single model here, but suffice it to say that the Galaxy S20 FE, S22, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, Note 20, S21 FE, iPhone 11, 12, 13, SE (3rd Gen), Pixel 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, OnePlus 10T, 10 Pro, and 11 all qualify for the exact same $100 trade-in discount, which naturally means newer and better devices get an identical treatment.

That already knocks the $999.99 list price of the 256GB Galaxy S24+ all the way down to $0, which doesn't stop Samsung from sweetening the deal even further with an extra $50 credit you can use on accessories of your choice. That means you can buy a nice pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch at a cool discount together with your free ultra-high-end 6.7-inch smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is definitely not something that happens very often and will thus not last very long.

Samsung's Discover Spring sales event is scheduled to run until the end of the week, but depending on how compelling you find this promotion and how many of you decide to order the S24 Plus instead of the S24 or S24 Ultra, we could certainly see it expire much sooner.
