Score $100 off the Galaxy S23 FE with Amazon's limited-time deal

Several weeks ago, Amazon released a pretty cool deal on one of the best mid-range phones from Samsung. At the time, the Galaxy S23 FE got $100 slashes off its price tag, making it a more sensible option for users who don't want to pay too much for their next device. Why do we bother you with things that happened in the past? Because the offer is back in the game, though only for a short while.

Get the Galaxy S23 FE and save $100 on Amazon

The Galaxy S23 FE is once again discounted by $100 on Amazon. Although this isn't the phone's best price ever, it still makes it a more affordable option. This is the 128GB model in Mint, but you can save $100 on some 256GB configurations as well.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon



If you're quick enough, you can take advantage of the same $100 discount on the models in Cream and Mint. If you don't like how these colors look, consider getting the 256GB storage version. At the time of writing, the Purple, Graphite, and Cream options with double the storage arrive at $100 off their usual price. While that's not the biggest discount we've seen for the ~$600 base storage version (nor the 256GB model), it's still worth checking out.

The Galaxy S23 FE gives you a taste of that premium Samsung smartphone feeling at a more bearable price. You get a gorgeous 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates and a pretty capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. With 8GB RAM on deck, you get sufficient horsepower for some games, browsing, and more.

Of course, this bad boy is no Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it's a great option in its price segment, all the more so when you consider its camera performance. With its triple camera configuration on the rear and the 50 MP main sensor in particular, this mid-range handset gives you fantastic photos even in low-light conditions.

But is there any cheaper option you can get with (almost) as good a camera? Yes, very much so.

The Pixel 8a might be a winner for many


If you think that even roughly $500 is too much to pay for your next Android phone, why not jump at this chance to save 20% on the Pixel 8a? The Google phone currently sells for about $400 at Amazon instead of almost $500, making it a real gem.

Get the Pixel 8a and save $100 at Amazon

If you want a fantastic mid-range phone for an even cheaper price, consider the Pixel 8a. It's now $100 off at Amazon, knocking it under the $400 mark. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

It's not just about the price, though. This fella has a brighter 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, and it also packs a more contemporary Tensor G3 chipset that gives you slightly better performance. On the camera front, the Google Pixel phone provides more realistic-looking colors and better-looking selfies. You also get special AI features like Best Take, Photo Unblur, and more.

Be sure to check out our Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review for a more in-depth comparison. And don't forget that both Amazon deals might not be here for long, so you should act fast and get your preferred choice soon.
