Score $100 off the Galaxy S23 FE with Amazon's limited-time deal
Several weeks ago, Amazon released a pretty cool deal on one of the best mid-range phones from Samsung. At the time, the Galaxy S23 FE got $100 slashes off its price tag, making it a more sensible option for users who don't want to pay too much for their next device. Why do we bother you with things that happened in the past? Because the offer is back in the game, though only for a short while.
If you're quick enough, you can take advantage of the same $100 discount on the models in Cream and Mint. If you don't like how these colors look, consider getting the 256GB storage version. At the time of writing, the Purple, Graphite, and Cream options with double the storage arrive at $100 off their usual price. While that's not the biggest discount we've seen for the ~$600 base storage version (nor the 256GB model), it's still worth checking out.
Of course, this bad boy is no Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it's a great option in its price segment, all the more so when you consider its camera performance. With its triple camera configuration on the rear and the 50 MP main sensor in particular, this mid-range handset gives you fantastic photos even in low-light conditions.
But is there any cheaper option you can get with (almost) as good a camera? Yes, very much so.
If you think that even roughly $500 is too much to pay for your next Android phone, why not jump at this chance to save 20% on the Pixel 8a? The Google phone currently sells for about $400 at Amazon instead of almost $500, making it a real gem.
It's not just about the price, though. This fella has a brighter 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, and it also packs a more contemporary Tensor G3 chipset that gives you slightly better performance. On the camera front, the Google Pixel phone provides more realistic-looking colors and better-looking selfies. You also get special AI features like Best Take, Photo Unblur, and more.
Be sure to check out our Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review for a more in-depth comparison. And don't forget that both Amazon deals might not be here for long, so you should act fast and get your preferred choice soon.
The Pixel 8a might be a winner for many
If you think that even roughly $500 is too much to pay for your next Android phone, why not jump at this chance to save 20% on the Pixel 8a? The Google phone currently sells for about $400 at Amazon instead of almost $500, making it a real gem.
It's not just about the price, though. This fella has a brighter 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, and it also packs a more contemporary Tensor G3 chipset that gives you slightly better performance. On the camera front, the Google Pixel phone provides more realistic-looking colors and better-looking selfies. You also get special AI features like Best Take, Photo Unblur, and more.
Be sure to check out our Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review for a more in-depth comparison. And don't forget that both Amazon deals might not be here for long, so you should act fast and get your preferred choice soon.
