Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 is amazingly cheaper than the S23 FE at this hot new discount





But if you can't dream of affording the company's latest super-flagship anytime soon and don't think the S24 or S24+ will fall into your budget during Amazon's But if you can't dream of affording the company's latest super-flagship anytime soon and don't think the S24 or S24+ will fall into your budget during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza this week either, last year's 6.1-inch high-ender with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood could well hit the spot right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's because both Amazon and Best Buy are charging 150 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage. You don't need a Prime membership or anything else to take advantage of this sweet new deal on an exquisitely compact Android powerhouse with excellent cameras and solid battery life, and because the S23's $699.99 list price has been permanently discounted by $100 after the S24 series release, the device is now remarkably cheaper than the S23 FE





While the Fan Edition is newer and bigger than the "regular" Galaxy S23 , this is still without a doubt the better phone all in all, thanks to that aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as well as a superior triple rear-facing camera system, a more robust "Armor Aluminum" frame, and a prettier design with a thinner profile.



